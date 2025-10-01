Hammer Distribution brand returns to the channel

Those in the channel with a sentimental streak will be intrigued to see the return of the Hammer brand as Exertis Enterprise reverts to its original name.

Hammer Distribution was synonymous with storage and data management throughout the 1990s, but became Exertis Enterprise back in 2018 after being acquired.

The timing of the rebrand comes after Exertis distribution was sold off, leaving the separate Enterprise business looking to remove confusion and use the name change to provide clarity around its market offering.

“It’s been an honour to be part of a global brand that the industry recognises, but with that recognition came assumptions – that we operated and delivered in exactly the same way as Exertis UK,” said Jason Chibnall, managing director of Hammer Distribution.

“The reality is that Hammer has always done things differently: our methods, our ethos, and above all, our people-powered approach,” he added.

“Time and again, we found ourselves explaining who we were not, until the words ‘We are Hammer’ immediately transformed perception. Today, we are making that truth official once again.”

Hammer emerged in 1991, and quickly established a reputation as a specialist that covered major storage brands, as well as security, power protection, central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs).