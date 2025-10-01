peterschreiber.media - stock.ado
Hammer Distribution brand returns to the channel
Exertis Enterprise reverts back to the well-known name to establish some clarity following the sale of its sister businesses earlier this summer
Those in the channel with a sentimental streak will be intrigued to see the return of the Hammer brand as Exertis Enterprise reverts to its original name.
Hammer Distribution was synonymous with storage and data management throughout the 1990s, but became Exertis Enterprise back in 2018 after being acquired.
The timing of the rebrand comes after Exertis distribution was sold off, leaving the separate Enterprise business looking to remove confusion and use the name change to provide clarity around its market offering.
“It’s been an honour to be part of a global brand that the industry recognises, but with that recognition came assumptions – that we operated and delivered in exactly the same way as Exertis UK,” said Jason Chibnall, managing director of Hammer Distribution.
“The reality is that Hammer has always done things differently: our methods, our ethos, and above all, our people-powered approach,” he added.
“Time and again, we found ourselves explaining who we were not, until the words ‘We are Hammer’ immediately transformed perception. Today, we are making that truth official once again.”
Hammer emerged in 1991, and quickly established a reputation as a specialist that covered major storage brands, as well as security, power protection, central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs).
Security and networking division
Although the Hammer name is familiar, the distributor now does a great deal more than it did back in 2018, with a security and networking division, and a European operation that operates out of six offices across the continent.
The distie also has access to European warehousing, which helps smooth trade flowing across borders.
The channel player signalled that the return of the Hammer name was not simply about rebranding, but also an opportunity to start a fresh chapter and grow the business further.
“This isn’t about nostalgia – it’s about clarity,” said Chibnall. “Hammer has always stood for people, expertise and outcomes that make the difference. By returning to the Hammer name, we are bringing that clarity back to the market and signalling our commitment to powering the future of enterprise IT.”
Speaking after the Exertis sale back in July, he said the business had always followed “a unique path” as part of DCC Technology. “We remain committed to the same values that have always defined our approach: delivering specialist solutions that drive tangible business outcomes for our customers and partners,” said Chibnall. “Our focus remains on providing technical expertise and a personal, solutions-led approach that sets us apart in the distribution market.”
Tom Cox, director of UK sales at Exertis Enterprise, said: “Exertis Enterprise is more than just a distributor, we’re trusted partners to our customers. They don’t come to us for a catalogue; they come to us for insight, solutions and results. We are proud of the relationships we’ve built, and we remain committed to providing exceptional service and value.”
Exertis picked up Hammer in October 2016 for around £38m, as the distribution group looked to bolster its operations. However, after a refocusing strategy at Exertis parent DCC, that business was sold to private equity firm Aurelius in July this year.
The strength in a brand
Jason Chibnall, CEO of Hammer Distribution, described what the rebrand meant, and why the return of a familiar name would resonate with so many across the channel.
“We became Exertis Enterprise in 2018, and while we were proud to be part of a global brand, our ethos remained distinct,” he said. “Time and again, we found that when we said, ‘We are Hammer’, perceptions shifted immediately. It reminded us that Hammer isn’t just a name – it’s a reputation built over decades.
“Today, Hammer Distribution is once again the name above the door. We remain one of Europe’s leading enterprise distributors, delivering across storage, networking, GPUs and CPUs – but we’ve grown far beyond our original footprint. With six offices across Europe, a dedicated cyber security team, a cloud services platform, and a specialist networking division powering AI [artificial intelligence]-ready datacentres, Hammer is prepared for the future.
“We’ve invested in a European warehouse and a state-of-the-art production facility, turning our value-added promise into tangible delivery,” added Chibnall.
“For me, the return to Hammer is about clarity. It’s about reminding the market who we are, what we stand for, and the difference our people continue to make.”