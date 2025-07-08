Evolve IP talks growth amid brand refresh

Evolve IP has used a refreshed branding as an opportunity to outline its growth ambitions and highlight how recent decisions are setting it up for success.

The cloud collaboration specialist is keen to establish itself as the go-to white label partner of choice, and has updated its branding and made some executive changes to prepare the firm for its next stage.

A couple of offices have been opened, in Reading and Cardiff, and the branding comes with the strapline, “Delivering innovation to partners”.

Evolve IP managing director Paul Harrison said Evolve was taking steps to ensure its message to the market was clear and it had the team in place to support its ambitions.

“Our long-standing brand and relationships in the channel remain strong, so all our global white label partners can continue to outperform against the competition,” he said. “Not only will they continue to develop strong partner relationships, but they will continue to deploy reliable and secure technologies to those they serve. All our latest developments accelerate this ethos and ensure an even brighter future for everyone.”

The business has also promoted Jamie Hughes to global sales director, which comes just two months after it made a “game-changing” appointment in establishing its first technical account manager role to combine tech and sales support in the form of one individual, handing that responsibility to Paul Fletcher.

“This brand evolution marks a pivotal moment for our company,” said Hughes. “It’s more than just a new look, it reflects our sharpened focus, deepened customer understanding and commitment to delivering real value in every interaction.”