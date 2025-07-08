Tanouchka - stock.adobe.com
Evolve IP talks growth amid brand refresh
Cloud collaboration player uses moment to elevate key personnel and underline its market pitch
Evolve IP has used a refreshed branding as an opportunity to outline its growth ambitions and highlight how recent decisions are setting it up for success.
The cloud collaboration specialist is keen to establish itself as the go-to white label partner of choice, and has updated its branding and made some executive changes to prepare the firm for its next stage.
A couple of offices have been opened, in Reading and Cardiff, and the branding comes with the strapline, “Delivering innovation to partners”.
Evolve IP managing director Paul Harrison said Evolve was taking steps to ensure its message to the market was clear and it had the team in place to support its ambitions.
“Our long-standing brand and relationships in the channel remain strong, so all our global white label partners can continue to outperform against the competition,” he said. “Not only will they continue to develop strong partner relationships, but they will continue to deploy reliable and secure technologies to those they serve. All our latest developments accelerate this ethos and ensure an even brighter future for everyone.”
The business has also promoted Jamie Hughes to global sales director, which comes just two months after it made a “game-changing” appointment in establishing its first technical account manager role to combine tech and sales support in the form of one individual, handing that responsibility to Paul Fletcher.
“This brand evolution marks a pivotal moment for our company,” said Hughes. “It’s more than just a new look, it reflects our sharpened focus, deepened customer understanding and commitment to delivering real value in every interaction.”
Channel growth
Speaking at the start of the year, Hughes identified channel growth as a key ambition for the firm in 2025, as it pledged to “empower” its ecosystem.
He said recent personnel changes had been designed to enhance the running of the business. “Better aligning the team enables the business to focus on growth and proven business strategy,” he said. “Key leadership title changes have been set in place to reflect our enhanced market position and long-term strategic vision.”
Global head of marketing Jennifer Howden-Woodward said the rebrand involved more than just rolling out a revised colour scheme and logo.
“Our business has evolved, and it was time for our brand to reflect that growth,” she said. “While our look may be new, our mission remains unchanged: to empower resellers to tackle real-world challenges with secure, enterprise-grade cloud solutions, and to build enduring partnerships that fuel long-term success. This new identity is all about innovation, clarity and simplicity – because we believe technology should empower, not overwhelm.”
The rebrand will be introduced gradually, with a complete switch being made at the end of August.
Evolve IP, which emerged out of the US, kicked off its UK presence with the acquisition of Thevoicefactory back in 2018, and Scott Rixon, solutions director at Evolve IP, said this marked the next stage in that journey.
“We’ve come a long way since 2018,” he said. “We’ve enhanced our technology offering, and built a strong team of technical experts and support professionals who are dedicated to helping our reselling partners succeed. Our focus is on delivering best-in-class solutions, and providing them with a seamless experience and the strategic guidance they need to thrive and scale their businesses.”