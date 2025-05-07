Evolve IP combines tech and sales support function

Evolve IP has made a “game-changing” appointment, establishing its first technical account manager role to combine tech and sales support in the form of one individual.

Paul Fletcher, who was previously a solutions consultant at the unified comms specialist and has been with the company for a year, will be stepping into the newly created role with the aim of proving the approach can improve life for its reseller partners.

His career spans more than a decade and a half, and includes time in both reseller and retail roles, including a head of unified comms and connectivity position.

“My solutions consultant job involved helping bring new products and new providers into our ecosystem, such as AI [artificial intelligence], as well as providing day-to-day support to our account and partner managers,” said Fletcher. “My new role brings both elements together; account relationships, and crucially the technical knowledge that ties the two departments together.”

His appointment is part of a wider vision that Evolve IP believes will streamline processes for reselling partners and provide it with a differentiator in the market.

“We have a very efficient sales and solutions team,” said Fletcher. “The company vision is to provide account management that brings those two teams together, someone who is commercially savvy and can lead technical conversations.

“Many of our partners don’t always need support with selling; they require a solutions sales approach from someone who can build and understand the technology that we are providing them,” he added. “The idea is to give partners a single point of contact to help connect our full range of products. Allowing us to offer better, more seamless support and service by taking a more complete view of their needs. My role is to bring everything together.”