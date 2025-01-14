Evole IP and DataVita share progress and 2025 ambitions

There are signs of optimism across the channel that this year is going to be one of growth and increased opportunities.

Last week, Kaseya shared its latest MSP survey, which revealed that many were feeling positive about the prospects for 2025 –- and there have been further insights from Evolve IP and DataVita to add to that picture.

Evolve IP combined with ATSG late last year to create a significantly sized global managed services player, and that development – plus strong cloud growth over 2024 – has provided grounds for confidence.

The firm reported demand in retail climbed by 24%, education by 21%, hospitality by 13%, and financial/legal improving by 8% last year. The cloud collaboration provider also saw its partner and customer satisfaction scores improve year on year.

Jamie Hughes, UK sales director at Evolve IP, said that it was looking for further growth and expansion in 2025, and thanked its partners for their contribution in the past 12 months.

“2024 was a year to celebrate based on exceptional growth, innovation and success for Evolve IP and our valued partners. From new product releases to global deployments and strong growth across key verticals, we’ve achieved milestones together,” he said.

“As we celebrate our 2024 successes, we’re now looking ahead in 2025. With continued innovation, global deployments, and a commitment to empower our partners, Evolve IP is ready for another year of growth and impact,” he added.

Elsewhere, datacentre and cloud services provider DataVita provided an update on its progress and ambitions for the year ahead. The Scottish firm was able to deliver solid results for the year ended 30 June 2024, with sales rising by 46% to come in at £13.34m, with EBITDA up 87% to £2.61m and gross margin improved by 62%, reaching £6.15m.

AI is driving datacentre demand and the firm is looking to double its capacity in the short term and significantly expand it over the next five years. The firm also cut the ribbon on its National Cloud offering to provide a range of cloud services.

“This has been a transformative year for DataVita. Our exceptional financial performance, coupled with our strategic pivot towards AI-ready infrastructure and bespoke cloud solutions, positions us at the forefront of the industry,” said Danny Quinn, managing director of DataVita.

“With the establishment of National Cloud and ongoing investments in sustainability and infrastructure, reinforcing our leadership in environmentally responsible datacentre operations, we are excited to continue enabling innovation for our customers and contributing to Scotland’s digital economy.”

Last week, Kaseya shared its latest 2025 State of the MSP industry look ahead: trends, growth and strategies for success report, revealing the focus for the channel was on improving profitability.

When asked what the priority was for this year, more than 90% of MSPs pointed to profitability as the main goal. They also shared their top concerns, which included attracting new customers and increasing revenues.

The expectation is that many MSPs will look at their business models and their pricing to ensure they can deliver profitable growth, as well as meet customer demands.