Dell and Lenovo hand partners fresh products to pitch

With the fourth quarter (Q4) looming, the hardware world has moved into product release mode, arming partners with fresh technology to pitch to customers.

Both Dell and Lenovo have been outlining products and services they expect to resonate across the market and grab attention as Q4 starts and year-end sales targets need to be hit.

Private cloud is the focus for Dell, with the vendor announcing a raft of products and services that will enable customers to operate their own hosted environments with increased speed and security.

The announcements include a high capacity QLC flash model on the PowerStore front, PowerFlex Ultra updates that improve storage efficiency, PowerMax performance improvements and security protection through PowerProtect.

“At Dell Technologies, we’re empowering our customers with solutions that not only meet today’s IT challenges but also anticipate tomorrow’s needs,” said Travis Vigil, senior vice-president of ISG product management at Dell Technologies.

“Our latest storage and cyber resilience advancements are designed to help organizations build private clouds that are smarter, more secure and ready to handle the demands of both traditional and modern workloads,” he added.

The vendor’s private cloud offering, delivered through its Dell automation platform with on-premise and SaaS deployment options, is designed to appeal to customers looking to bolster their private cloud deployments.

“Our products and solutions are built with partners in mind as an opportunity to resell and a way to create outcome based value-added services,” said Ian Heath, UK head of channel and distribution for Dell Technologies.

“With the Dell automation platform and Dell private cloud, channel partners get an open and adaptable software ecosystem that seamlessly integrates and automates across the entire disaggregated stack. This unified approach, built on Dell’s industry-leading PowerEdge servers and PowerStore storage, drives choice, simplifies management and accelerates outcomes, helping to drive innovation and growth for the partner ecosystem and customers alike,” he added.

Partners can pitch the private cloud now, while the majority of the other products should be available from next month.

Simon Robinson, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, aacked the Dell strategy as a move designed to respond to increasing demands from customers for private cloud options.

“Organisations today face the dual challenge of managing traditional and modern workloads while navigating rising costs and evolving IT demands,” he said. “Dell’s latest advancements in storage and cyber resilience provide a comprehensive and flexible foundation for disaggregated private cloud environments, empowering businesses to achieve greater efficiency, security and scalability across their IT operations.”

Over at Lenovo, the target of activity has been the SME customer base, with a number of products designed to make life easier for that customer segment. The vendor announced a number of bundles that will provide “infrastructure in a box” that can exploit AI functionality and combine of servers, software with consumption-based pricing options. The firm is also offering “business protection in a box” to cover the storage and resilience needs for users.

Brian Connors, vice president and general manager of enterprise and SME AI for infrastructure solutions group at Lenovo, said the vendor was making the moves to response to the needs of SME customers.

“Our comprehensive new solutions bring enterprise-grade performance, reliability and innovation wherever it is needed, backed by trusted support and full lifecycle management,” he added. “Lenovo is removing complexity to help SMEs harness AI and hybrid cloud capabilities on their own terms, without overextending budgets or resources.”