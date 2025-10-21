Julien Eichinger - stock.adobe.c
Evolve IP outlines partner growth ambitions
Recently appointed global sales lead shares a vision for how the cloud comms specialist will grow in 2026
Evolve IP’s global sales lead has outlined a growth vision for the cloud comms player as it looks to increase its activities with partners next year.
The vision for the future has come from Alex Finn, the recently appointed global sales director, who has been handed the role after a successful stint as global partner manager.
“My focus is on shaping a partner ecosystem that’s clearer, more connected, and built for elasticity and velocity – adapting quickly, scaling smartly and driving commercial growth that creates lasting strategic impact and greater business outcomes,” he said.
“In a nutshell, it’s about deepening our partnerships, supporting partners in developing their businesses and driving new opportunities for growth globally. Delivering best-in-class solutions that empower reselling partners by providing them with innovative, scalable and secure technologies is our main objective.”
Evolve IP has been public about its growth ambitions in the past, most recently earlier this summer, when the business underwent a brand refresh.
Speaking at the time, Evolve IP managing director Paul Harrison said the business was committed to working with a wider partner ecosystem.
“Our long-standing brand and relationships in the channel remain strong, so all our global white label partners can continue to outperform against the competition,” he said. “Not only will they continue to develop strong partner relationships, but they will continue to deploy reliable and secure technologies to those they serve. All our latest developments accelerate this ethos and ensure an even brighter future for everyone.”
Talkdesk partnership
Finn picks up the baton to keep that growth going, and is looking to take advantage of the partnership Evolve has struck with customer experience automation specialist Talkdesk.
“We’re quite focused on this,” he said. “Some of the use cases we now have will really help elevate our presence, especially in the CCaaS market. This is one of our main growth areas for 2026, focusing on key verticals such as healthcare, hospitality and automotive to enable our partners to differentiate themselves. We work hard to take them on a rewarding journey. That’s the key.
“We’re also working to amplify that partner ecosystem, making sure, we’re showing up as a unified point in the market,” said Finn. “Together we are building those joint narratives and showcasing the sort of collective value we’re bringing to both their customers and our partner ecosystem.”
With the business now in the thick of the busy weeks of the fourth quarter, he indicated this had already been a positive year for the cloud comms specialist.
“2025 has been a good year so far, but there’s always new challenges to overcome,” said Finn. “As well as strong growth, this year has been about product innovation for us. Beginning a partnership with Talkdesk, and continuing our work with compliancy solutions such as Evolve IP’s Secure Call – as well as other technologies we’ve brought into our ecosystem and portfolio this year.
“I think 2026 is all around sales velocity,” he added. “How can we execute on the products we’ve brought to market this year? How can we achieve the growth for our resellers and decommoditise their businesses as well?”
Finn said one of the themes of next year would be to continue to encourage partners to sell more consultatively and concentrate on delivering outcomes.
“We are shifting that conversation away from just talking about features and functionality to looking at business goals, business strategy, business outcomes, and how we and the various technologies can enhance those business outcomes,” he said. “2026 will be all about sales velocity to unleash and unlock potential.”