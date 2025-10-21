Evolve IP outlines partner growth ambitions

Evolve IP’s global sales lead has outlined a growth vision for the cloud comms player as it looks to increase its activities with partners next year.

The vision for the future has come from Alex Finn, the recently appointed global sales director, who has been handed the role after a successful stint as global partner manager.

“My focus is on shaping a partner ecosystem that’s clearer, more connected, and built for elasticity and velocity – adapting quickly, scaling smartly and driving commercial growth that creates lasting strategic impact and greater business outcomes,” he said.

“In a nutshell, it’s about deepening our partnerships, supporting partners in developing their businesses and driving new opportunities for growth globally. Delivering best-in-class solutions that empower reselling partners by providing them with innovative, scalable and secure technologies is our main objective.”

Evolve IP has been public about its growth ambitions in the past, most recently earlier this summer, when the business underwent a brand refresh.

Speaking at the time, Evolve IP managing director Paul Harrison said the business was committed to working with a wider partner ecosystem.

“Our long-standing brand and relationships in the channel remain strong, so all our global white label partners can continue to outperform against the competition,” he said. “Not only will they continue to develop strong partner relationships, but they will continue to deploy reliable and secure technologies to those they serve. All our latest developments accelerate this ethos and ensure an even brighter future for everyone.”