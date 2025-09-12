Channel catch-up: News in brief

Before the week ends, here is a chance to catch up on some of the vendor signings made by distribution, office openings and PC-as-a-service (PCaaS) offerings.

TD Synnex The distributor has expanded its relationship with Qlik to take on the full range of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data integration and analytics solutions in the UK. The distributor will integrate the Qlik offerings into its Destination AI enablement programme to get more partners up to speed with the technology. Simon Bennett, managing director of Advanced Solutions, UK and Ireland, at TD Synnex, said: “Qlik excels at simplifying complex data landscapes and delivering clear, actionable insights at a critical moment when businesses are looking to scale their AI capabilities. This presents a tremendous opportunity for our partners to unlock new value for customers, and we look forward to extending Qlik’s reach and impact across the region.” David Zember, senior vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances at Qlik, said: “Expanding our reach through TD Synnex allows Qlik to deliver industry-leading data and analytics solutions to a vast ecosystem of partners.”

Arrow Electronics The distributor has also been busy expanding its vendor portfolio, signing an agreement to handle Cohesity across the UK. The distie will be providing partners with access to the Cohesity Data Cloud, a platform that bolsters user resilience. Alex Kennedy, director of datacentre for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in the UK, said: “Working with Cohesity allows us to offer our channel partners access to one of the most advanced data management and security platforms available. With the rise of complex data environments, our collaboration is key to helping businesses simplify their data management, enhance security and reduce operational costs.” Fraser Hutchinson, vice-president for Northern Europe at Cohesity, said: “Building on our successful collaboration with Arrow in other EMEA regions, we are pleased to expand our relationship, and Arrow’s participation in our new Aspire partner programme, to deliver value to the channel in the UK. Together, we will empower organisations to protect, secure and gain insights from their data, helping ensure they remain resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats, and leveraging advanced AI technologies.”

Westcon-Comstor The distributor’s Cisco-focused Comstor arm is working with Rackmount.IT to generate more opportunities for partners with rackmount kits for desktop security and network appliances. “We’re proud to be empowering partners to enhance the security and resilience of their customers’ critical network infrastructure through this exciting new collaboration with Rackmount.IT,” said Steven Heinsius, vice-president for product management and marketing EMEA, Comstor, at Westcon-Comstor. “By offering tailor-made rack mount solutions that improve installation, accessibility, security and reliability, partners can add a new dimension to their offerings and create deeper relationships with customers, including through managed services engagements.”

Exclusive Networks The distributor has joined in on the expanding partnership trend, working with Drata. After a successful relationship in the Benelux region, Exclusive will offer Drata’s solutions in the UK, Ireland and across DACH and the Nordic regions. Rob Tomlin, vice-president for the north region at Exclusive Networks, said resellers would benefit from the extended relationship. “This expansion strengthens our cyber security portfolio and enables our resellers and MSPs [managed service providers] to offer a powerful solution that helps businesses meet rigorous compliance requirements with confidence and ease,” he said. George Bonser, vice-president for EMEA at Drata, said resellers would find a receptive audience when pitching compliance tools. “As regulatory demands intensify, companies across all sectors are seeking smarter, more efficient ways to maintain compliance and build customer trust. Extending our partnership with Exclusive Networks allows us to deliver our scalable GRC solutions to even more organisations, empowering them to reduce manual work and stay ahead of evolving standards.”

Umbraco The open source CMS specialist has cut the ribbon on a UK office in Bristol to support its growing network of UK partners and enterprise customers. “Thanks to our highly professional digital agency partners, we’re already well-established in the UK public sector and membership organisations. A number of our partners are now building digital platforms for large enterprise clients, and we want to support that momentum with key personnel based in the UK,” said Umbraco CEO Mats Persson. “We’ve appointed outstanding developers, relationship managers and salespeople to deliver the technical, commercial and after-sales support expected of a professional organisation serving the enterprise sector,” he added.

Evolve IP The firm has formed a partnership with customer experience automation (CXA) specialist Talkdesk to enable its partners to adopt the latest contact centre technology trends. The move will enable Evolve IP’s reselling partners to access the Talkdesk portfolio and improve their levels of customer experience. “More and more of our partners are looking for more advanced contact centre solutions, and interest is growing on a weekly basis with dozens of demos. AI is the future and Talkdesk offers a comprehensive portfolio of agentic AI-powered customer experience solutions. Now is the time for our partners to get on board,” said Evolve IP solutions director Scott Rixon.