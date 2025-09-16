Countdown to end of Windows 10 support hits final month

There is now less than a month to go until Microsoft ends support for Windows 10, and the channel must continue to educate customers about this fact and advise on migration to Windows 11.

The end-of-life support deadline – 14 October – has been known about for more than a year, but a portion of customers have yet to make the transition, and are now likely facing a period where they are exposed to higher levels of security risk.

“The advice for anyone using still using Windows 10 is simple: upgrade. Microsoft has made this process easier than ever before – though there may be issues with hardware and software compatibility, being on a fully supported platform is better than one on life support,” said Ben Lee, head nerd at N-able and a Microsoft MVP (most valuable professional).

“Despite this apparently straightforward choice, internal IT teams and MSPs [managed service providers] may still meet resistance when it comes to the costs. As simple as upgrading can be, there will still be an associated time and financial investment in terms of determining if any hardware upgrades are necessary, making those upgrades, checking software requirements and backing up data,” he added.

“Windows 11 is, on the surface at least, a less obvious change from Windows 8 to 10, or Vista to 7. For most users, the changes are under the hood, like the requirement for TPM 2.0, Secure Boot and other deeper security integrations. In fact, it’s likely that users won’t see much change beyond some visual tweaks, so the objection may be: Do we really have to do this? What difference is it making?” he said.

Melissa Bischoping, senior director of security and product design research at Tanium, said any migration through an end-of-life (EOL) process to a replacement operating system (OS) will have an impact, so the channel needs to guide customers through that move.

“To avoid downtime and data loss, organisations must thoroughly test critical business functions on the new operating system and assess their hardware inventory early to identify which systems are ready, which need upgrades, and which require replacement,” she said.

System requirements for Windows 10 and 11

“Once inventory is known, teams can order any required replacement hardware as soon as possible to prevent supply chain delays as the deadline approaches. Organisations should be mindful of any required change-freeze windows during the season, as it may further complicate their efforts,” added Bischoping.

“Security risks also increase post-EOL and are not unique to the Windows 10 to 11 migration that a lot of teams will undergo later this year, as threat actors often exploit unpatched systems long after support ends,” she said.

Patrick Scholl, head of operational technology (OT) at Infinigate, also stressed the importance of alerting customers to the security risks that will emerge from staying on Windows 10.

Once support ends, Windows 10 devices will no longer receive security updates or vulnerability patches, leaving endpoints open to exploitation by threat actors Patrick Scholl, Infinigate

“The end of support for Microsoft Windows 10 poses serious risks for operational technology environments. Once support ends, Windows 10 devices will no longer receive security updates or vulnerability patches, leaving endpoints open to exploitation by threat actors. This is particularly troubling for OT environments, where many organisations rely on hardware or specialised applications that can’t easily migrate to Windows 11. That inability to upgrade increases the risk of exposure, affecting both security and operational continuity,” he said.

“For the IT channel, the move from Windows 10 presents an opportunity to serve as a trusted advisor. By sharing best practice for end-of-life OS planning, the channel can equip customers with everything needed to effectively manage migration. The channel can also run comprehensive inventories and risk assessments to identify vulnerable Windows 10 OT assets, advising on phased upgrade paths or isolation strategies to mitigate risks and minimise disruption,” Schol added.

“Beyond migration, partners can deliver ongoing support to keep Windows 11 environments secure and optimised, reducing the maintenance burden on internal teams. By offering expert guidance, the channel can help protect OT systems, ensure smooth transition, and strengthen cyber resilience in an increasingly hostile threat landscape,” he said.