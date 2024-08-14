Worawut - stock.adobe.com
Sophos adds more post-sales support for customers
Following up from its partner efforts earlier this year, the vendor continues to take steps to widen access to education and strategic guidance
Sophos has launched a Customer Success offering to increase the support it can provide users and partners with access to high-level support.
The vendor has put together a team of experts that will be able to support customers and help partners enhance the post-sales experience for customers.
Back in February, Sophos launched Partner Care, which offered its channel access to a 24/7 team of experts that could handle non-sales questions.
This latest option expands on the commitment the vendor is making to ensure that the channel and its customers are not left scratching their heads once the deal has been signed off and the technology installed. The Customer Success team will be working closely with MSPs and partners.
Given the constant evolution of the security market, the need for alerts and education is always there, and Sophos has decided to pull those needs under one contact point.
The Customer Success team is also in a position to tell customers how to maximise their investments and offer strategic guidance around adopting more of its portfolio, ranging from managed detection and response (MDR) services, endpoint, network, email, and cloud security.
“Following the successful launch of Sophos’ Partner Care earlier this year, we saw an industry-leading opportunity to deliver a similar level of ‘white glove’ service directly to our customers,” said Angela Bucher, vice-president of Customer Success at Sophos.
Levels of service
The vendor is providing two levels of service – a high-touch option or a tech-touch approach, which is more automated and will scale to support MSPs and partners with sizeable customer bases.
“By creating a single point of contact for customers, we’re able to work more seamlessly to improve customer satisfaction on many levels,” said Bucher. “This ‘close touch’ availability also helps partners and MSPs better protect and service their customers. We will work closely together to help customers tap into the full breadth of security capabilities in their existing investment, as well as add-on and integrate other solutions in Sophos’ portfolio.”
Partners will also benefit from being able to chart where customers are experiencing issues and improve their service levels accordingly.
“This [Customer Success] team empowers partners to better understand customers’ knowledge about their products and services in deployment, and delivers the insights partners need to pinpoint opportunities for scaling with customers,” said Sam Heard, president at Sophos partner Data Integrity Services.
“Sophos Customer Success has been an excellent extension of our partnership with the company – strengthening our customers’ security postures and elevating client satisfaction to new heights,” he added.