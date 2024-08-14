Sophos adds more post-sales support for customers

Sophos has launched a Customer Success offering to increase the support it can provide users and partners with access to high-level support.

The vendor has put together a team of experts that will be able to support customers and help partners enhance the post-sales experience for customers.

Back in February, Sophos launched Partner Care, which offered its channel access to a 24/7 team of experts that could handle non-sales questions.

This latest option expands on the commitment the vendor is making to ensure that the channel and its customers are not left scratching their heads once the deal has been signed off and the technology installed. The Customer Success team will be working closely with MSPs and partners.

Given the constant evolution of the security market, the need for alerts and education is always there, and Sophos has decided to pull those needs under one contact point.

The Customer Success team is also in a position to tell customers how to maximise their investments and offer strategic guidance around adopting more of its portfolio, ranging from managed detection and response (MDR) services, endpoint, network, email, and cloud security.

“Following the successful launch of Sophos’ Partner Care earlier this year, we saw an industry-leading opportunity to deliver a similar level of ‘white glove’ service directly to our customers,” said Angela Bucher, vice-president of Customer Success at Sophos.