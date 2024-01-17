D&H strategy illustrates distributor priorities

Distributor D&H has shared its views on where the priorities should be this year, indicating that providing training and support remains a crucial element for disties.

But the US-based firm’s strategy will also resonate on this side of the Atlantic, and chime with efforts being made by distributors in the UK.

D&H decided last year to resist cutting staff and invest deeper into its ability to support growth areas, including artificial intelligence (AI) threat-countering security tools, the ongoing shift away from Windows 10 and the arrival of more transformative workplace technologies.

Among the factors the firm is expecting will feature heavily in 2024 is a rise in the opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs). Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are continuing to look to MSPs to take the IT burden, and this will particularly increase on the security front. D&H is also betting on strong server, networking and infrastructure sales continuing, with those areas providing decent levels of growth.

The end of Windows 10 service should spark a more aggressive refresh on the PC front, which will also start to occur at a moment when hardware suppliers make their AI-capable devices available to the market.

AI is also an area that will have a significant impact, and the distributor views one of its roles as a translator, sharing vendor strategies and priorities in this area with the reseller and MSP communities.

The firm has also indicated it will continue to provide training, conferences and roadshow events, and make enhancements to its own partner programmes to make life easier for the channel.