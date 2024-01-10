Logicalis looking to raise the managed services bar

Logicalis has enhanced its Managed Data Fabric Platform in a move to raise the bar on the managed services it can offer customers.

The channel player launched the platform last April, and already has more than 200 customers globally getting insights from the firm on their systems performance, device management and risks to the network.

The latest enhancements include a fresh user interface, plus an overall health score to allow users to gain insights across the entire network and cloud environments.

Logicalis also wanted to up the game on managed services, and the platform will provide users with high, medium and low-impact recommendations to help generate savings and improved efficiencies.

Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis, said the firm wanted to keep moving forward on the managed services front, and arm chief information officers (CIOs) with deeper insights. “For the last 12 months or more, we’ve been trying to bring innovation to the managed services industry,” he said. “The idea behind the platform was trying to bring innovation to the managed services world.

“Typically when you manage devices or environments for customers, the key stat you’re required to report on is availability. What’s the uptime for the various devices that I purchased? And can you let me know if there are any problems with availability for any of those devices? That’s it, end of the managed service offering, really.

“We thought that because we have a privileged position with our customers ... there are additional insights that we could provide those customers with beyond the basic availability status,” said Bailkoski.