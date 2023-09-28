Nutanix enhances programme to drive channel activity

Nutanix has increased the rewards on offer to partners in a programme refresh that should drive increased sales activity.

The hybrid cloud player is looking to reward partners for sales activities and work closer with its channel to make more sales possible through its FY24 Elevate Partner Programme.

The main plank of the changes coming in the latest incarnation of Elevate are around the enhanced incentives on offer, with the promise of larger payouts for new business, with individual sellers and engineers at partners able to earn 2%, or up to $7,500 per deal, for registering new opportunities and winning the business.

In addition, the vendor is providing an increased discount for those opportunities that are registered on its system. There will also be performance bonuses for the top performers through the Outperformance Rebate programme.

The other part of Elevate is a focus on “channel-led selling”, with the vendor looking to hand its partners more control over the complete lifecycle of a deal.

The firm will identify accounts where it will reward partner sales and provide support to help seal deals. The vendor is looking to increase the general education available to the channel with the launch next month of its updated Nutanix University platform.

Nutanix will also share more details of annual renewals with partners to make sure opportunities on that front are not missed.

“With technology continuing to advance at an extraordinary pace, organisations across every sector are eager to harness the power of digital transformation, data-driven insights, AI, and the cloud,” said Adam Tarbox, vice-president of EMEA channel sales at Nutanix.

“To support our valued partner ecosystem in meeting this moment, our commitment goes beyond just words. We remain laser-focused on placing partners into the driver’s seat of the sales cycle, allowing them to achieve tremendous business growth and satisfied users,” he added.

Nutanix has indicated that it is taking steps to ensure it can be represented on more cloud marketplaces as a further route to market. The firm will now be listed on Azure and AWS marketplaces. Those partners that resell its products via those platforms will be eligible for the same discounts as other more traditional methods.

Nutanix annually reviews the Elevate programme and has been consistently looking to encourage more activity across its partners with changes made in the past few years. The vendor takes partner feedback on board before making any enhancements.