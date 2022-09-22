Nutanix enhances Elevate programme

Nutanix has rolled out a number of enhancements to its partner programme in an effort to improve profitability for its channel.

The hybrid cloud player’s Elevate programme has seen some changes that should encourage more channel activity, with the vendor extending incentives beyond partner organisations down to individual sellers and system engineers.

The “new business individual incentive” rewards those that bring fresh customers onboard and should drive the channel into fresh territory.

There are also plans, which are being piloted, for rewarding partners that deliver consistent renewals to make sure the benefits are not confined to those that bring on new logos.

As well as focusing on profitability, there are also changes to make life easier for partners, with the “channel-led selling rebate” to make things more autonomous and enhancements to the deal registration process to improve the sales process.

The final plank of the changes is the ongoing focus on certifications, with Nutanix adding a “sizing associate” option for those that want to be able to show they can excel at capacity planning, quoting and ordering using the vendor’s Sizer technology.

Adam Tarbox, vice-president of channel sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Nutanix, said the aim was to make it both more rewarding and smoother for partners to work with the firm.

“The latest updates to our Elevate programme have been designed to ultimately give more freedom to partners to better meet the needs of their customers, whilst being rewarded and supported effectively across the whole customer lifecycle. This will allow them to grow their customer base and revenues,” he said.

Adding his thoughts, Christian Alvarez, senior vice-president of worldwide channel sales at Nutanix, pointed out that it had made changes as a result of channel feedback.

“With our updates to the Elevate programme, we’ve addressed many of our partners’ needs to engage with customers through their lifecycle – not just selling the technology, but enabling them to adopt, perform, expand and ultimately renew. Elevate now supports and rewards partners along this entire journey through purpose-built benefits and incentives,” he said.

Nutanix shared some comments from partners in response to Elevate changes, with Arturo Moncada, country manager at SCC Spain, speaking for many: “The Nutanix Elevate programme has been the framework in which we have been able to develop our skills, to position ourselves competitively in the market and to help us grow profitably.”