Channel cranking up GreenLake sales for HPE

HPE has heralded the role the channel is playing in increasing GreenLake sales, not only during its fourth quarter, but over the past couple of years.

Sharing numbers for the three months to 31 October, the vendor reported revenues climbing by 7% to $7.9bn – hitting $28.5bn, up 3%, for the full year.

Speaking to analysts, HPE CEO Antonio Neri said its partners had played a significant role during the fourth quarter and the fiscal year in getting behind its GreenLake as-a-service portfolio.

“Our partners are also seeing the relevance of HPE GreenLake with our customers. Partners booked more HPE GreenLake orders during the fourth quarter than ever before, extending their streak of orders growth to 22 consecutive quarters. During the fourth quarter, we also saw a greater share of partners booking multiple HPE GreenLake deals,” he said.

“As we look at our full fiscal year 2022 performance, it is clear the HPE GreenLake platform has enhanced our financial profile with more resilient, recurring revenue. Our portfolio is steadily becoming richer in software and services,” he added.

Neri said the channel continued to play a significant role in the firm’s compute business. “One of the areas where we saw great growth was through our channel ecosystem,” he revealed when asked about the highlights of the fourth quarter.

In terms of product performance in the quarter, Intelligent Edge revenue was $965m, up 18% year-on-year, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence revenue was down 14% at $862m, and compute performed particularly well, rising by 165% to $3.7bn. Storage revenues also climbed slightly, coming in at $1.3bn, a 4% improvement on the previous year.

“We are producing strong financial results as we meet new customer needs with the edge-to-cloud portfolio that only we can deliver,” said Neri. “The strength of our culture and commitment of our team members this quarter and throughout the entire 2022 fiscal year enabled us to innovate and take bold actions to pivot our portfolio and bolster our financial position as we head into 2023.”

The IT world is trying to remain positive in the face of worsening economic conditions, and Neri added his voice to the many across the industry who believe spending on technology will continue.

“Going into the next quarter, we are optimistic demand will sustain globally. It is clear that customers view their data-first digital transformation critical to their success and are prioritising hybrid cloud solutions to propel them forward, particularly in these dynamic times,” he told analysts.