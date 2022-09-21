Jigsaw24 launches Apple support service

Jigsaw24 has reacted to the growth in hybrid working and the desire by employees to choose their technology to make it easier for the channel to support those users opting for Apple.

As one of the vendor’s leading UK partners the firm is in a position to extend its expertise and has cut the ribbon on a Partner Apple Maintenance service that will be available to managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers that lack the support skills in-house.

The expected beneficiaries of the new offering are expected to be those with Windows knowledge but little experience with Apple. The Jigsaw245 option will give them the chance to replicate levels of service for the former as well as the later, as well as make sure they don’t lose potential revenues or frustrate customers.

The Partner Apple Maintenance service covers both Mac OS and iOS and gives partners that sign up for the option the chance to provide their customers with an aggregated Apple Device Maintenance contract that can be used across the enterprise to cover Apple users for an annual fee.

Most agree that hybrid working is the way of life going forward. As a result, the days of a uniform hardware fleet being the only option for staff are being eroded. Many home workers also want to use Apple products and are looking for the same support from resellers that have been providing managed services to their organisation.

Jigsaw24 has been an Apple specialist for three decades and has seen the impact of hybrid working on demand as enterprises accept that they have to integrate the technology into their operations and protect and maintain that with the same support they were giving Windows machines.

“We are excited to announce our Apple Maintenance Service to complement and extend our existing offerings. This unique service provides a compelling offering to our partners and helps them better meet the growing demand for Apple integration in enterprise, protect and develop existing customer relationships and acquire new clients,” said Guy Sellar, sales director at Jigsaw24.

“By leveraging our 30 years of extensive experience and technical expertise, we can deliver first-class support to our partners and instil confidence that the end-user is getting the most out of their Apple experience,” he added.

Recent figures from Canalys, covering Western European PC shipments in Q2, showed that Apple maintained a comfortable lead as the region’s top tablet provider for the eighth consecutive quarter. The vendor also holds fifth spot in the PC rankings being an alternative to the large Windows-based rivals.

When it comes to iOS devices, the vendor has iPhone 14 to talk about, and Canalys numbers shows that in H1 2022 worldwide the vendor shipped 106 million units, which was up 8% YoY and represented 18% market share.