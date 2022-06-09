DataSolutions and ANS Group both talk growth

The channel produces a regular feed of positive financial results from the likes of Softcat, Bytes and Computacenter, but others in the industry are also enjoying growth.

Distributor DataSolutions and IT service management company ANS Group have each reported growth and shared their ambitions for the future as they look to ramp up their businesses even further.

DataSolutions revealed it had achieved its 2021-2022 revenue target of £83m, marking its most successful year in a 30-year existence.

The firm has seen its cyber security portfolio drive sales, with growth in hybrid working having a positive impact. The distie noted there had been strong sales across its vendor portfolio, which includes Check Point, Citrix, HPE Aruba, IGEL and Orca Security.

The firm has also been focused on becoming carbon neutral this year, launching the Techies Go Green scheme that encourages IT firms to decarbonise their businesses.

Michael O’Hara, managing director of DataSolutions, said it had set an ambitious target and had managed to hit it: “It’s been a huge year for the business in terms of growth and we are now on the cusp of hitting €100m (£85m).”

“This success comes down to the hard work of the entire team and we look forward to continuing this throughout 2022,” he added. “We made doubling the business and going carbon neutral key objectives, and I’m as proud of reducing our emissions as I am of increasing our profits.”

There is also talk around growth prospects over at ANS Group, with the firm sharing its ambitions for the next three years.

The channel player has merged ANS and UKFast, with the ANS Group emerging with the aim of hitting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of £80m by the end of 2025.

The business, which now has 650 staff supporting a 7,000-strong customer base, achieved revenues of £123m in 2021.

ANS is also committed to growing its headcount, and has an apprenticeship academy that is set to train 200 new apprentices over the next three years.

“We believe digital transformation shouldn’t be exclusive to organisations with big budgets. Everyone should have access to the tech they need. That’s where ANS comes in. We solve problems using technology to make our customers’ lives easier,” said ANS CEO Paul Shannon.

“Our customers are at the centre of every single decision we make, and always will be. We’ve even created a dedicated customer experience division to put ourselves in their shoes and put their needs front of mind,” he added.

The Manchester-based channel player has also talked about its mission to “hack the tech adoption curve” so it can arm those customers that would previously have been denied the chance on financial grounds with innovative technology.

“Hacking the tech adoption curve sounds like jargon, but by bringing together the capabilities of both businesses, that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said ANS chief technology officer Joe Wolski.

“Because we have specialists and deep expertise both in products and in services, we can overlay our products with a service layer and help companies adopt tech quicker and cheaper than they would normally be able to,” he added.