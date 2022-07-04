Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

Some major appointments have been made in the past week as firms across the industry look to bring on more expertise, with some known names and a few fresh faces for the channel to add to their contacts lists after a few days of movement.

ANS Group It has been a busy time at the firm, with the launch of a new brand identity and the announcement of ambitious three-year growth targets, which has caused the business to look for someone to support that growth. It has settled on former TalkTalk Business staffer Richard Thompson to become its first chief revenue officer (CRO). “Having taken some time out to work out my next step after 20 years with TalkTalk, the opportunity at ANS felt like the perfect fit. I love to be the challenger, disrupting markets and generating huge growth. “That’s what I saw in ANS. This is a Manchester-based tech business with amazing talent, a fantastic renovated workspace on the way, and a massive commitment to not only doubling EBITDA, but then seeing how we can push things even further,” he added. “Hitting our targets depends on understanding what we’re great at and making smart decisions, expanding our channels and continuing to invest in the best talent.”

Exertis The distributor has appointedemployee resource group (ERG) chairs for three divisions: women, people from ethnic minorities, and LGBTQIA+ communities. Gemma Walters chairs the ERG division for women; Manpreet Bath is leading the ERG for people from ethnic minorities; and Holly Chatton leads efforts to support LGBTQIA+ colleagues. “I am so pleased that we have these new ERG platforms starting within our business, and I am very proud to see that our people are so engaged and enthusiastic with this approach. The more we learn, discuss and elevate these communities, the more we breakdown the taboos within society and create safe environments, allowing people to grow and achieve their aspirations,” said Exertis UK managing director Paul Bryan.

Rubrik The data security firm has identified Lisa Roberts as the best candidate to take on the tole of director of channel and alliances for UK&I and Emerging EMEA. She comes with a strong CV that includes time at Softcat, Symantec and Meraki, and she joins from Cisco, where she was regional sales leader for its commercial business in the UK. “At Rubrik, we remain laser focused on the continued success of our partner community, building out a specialist channel ecosystem, creating value and driving growth opportunities,” said Ghazal Asif, vice-president of global channels and alliances at Rubrik. “Lisa is an experienced and proven channel leader, and I’m delighted to welcome her to the team as we evolve our channel strategy, further build on our data security momentum and deliver even greater value to our partners.”

Saviynt The identity player has announced a number of fresh hires. Brooks Wallace takes the role of senior vice-president of sales for EMEA at Saviynt, which covers the firm’s partner operations. He is joined by Fredrik Hörnell and Henri Mannelin, both regional sales directors, who will spearhead operations in the Nordics. “As organisations continue to transfer their operations to the cloud – and are managing an expanding number of applications, dispersed workforces and complex supply chains – there is an increasing urgency for centralised approaches to identity governance,” said Wallace.