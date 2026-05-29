Five-minute interview: Jon Lingard, New Relic

Tell us a bit about your role at New Relic I lead the partner business globally for New Relic, which means I’m responsible for growing our net revenue retention via a loyal network of channel and alliance partners who solve complex business issues with intelligent observability and AI [artificial intelligence].

Why are you the right person for this job? I have always been a dealmaker and someone who wants to create something they’re proud of. I blend that with my passion for the channel. I believe partners can truly differentiate and add value to a vendor’s proposition better than most give them credit for, and they obviously have the reach to acquire new customers. A healthy channel is creative, innovative and competitive – and I know what that looks like.

What gets you up in the morning? My wife’s cat – usually earlier than I’d like.

Who helped you get to where you are today? When I was at primary school, my teacher gave an assembly speech on “perseverance”. That was certainly one of the most influential moments in my life, and something I keep coming back to.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? My favourite is: “You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression.” When you apply that to any sales engagement, direct or indirect, it changes everything in how you go about the execution. From how you articulate your value to how you shake a hand or even make eye contact – everything that follows is predicated on first impressions. This is followed closely by: “You have two ears and one mouth – use them to that ratio.”

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? I cannot stress enough how important it is for someone starting out to understand that being “present” is a key attribute employers look for, and the easiest way to differentiate and develop one’s career. Don’t just attend team calls; contribute to them. Don’t just identify problems; propose solutions. Consistently bringing new ideas to the table is the most effective way to become an indispensable team member.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning ‘AI’? Yes.

What do the next five years hold for the channel? Customers are already moving beyond simple chatbots towards operationalised outcomes, where AI doesn’t just chat, it acts. However, this shift brings an inevitable ROI reckoning where, after years of experimentation, CFOs are demanding proof of value. There is currently a concerning gap between consumer AI success and the low ROI of business implementations. If partners can’t demonstrate tangible business impact, budgets will freeze. The next five years will be defined by the need for governance. The winners in the channel will be those who can observe, connect and govern these agentic environments. Partners who can increase the value of AI investments will earn a permanent seat at the customer’s table. “Temptations I can’t resist are a fresh tube of Pringles, a cold pint of Guinness, or a Crunchie bar. Usually in that order” Jon Lingard, New Relic

Tell us something most people do not know about you I had early ambitions to go into theatre and act – I loved being on stage. Oh, and I used to babysit (and change the nappies of) a Love Island finalist.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? Who moved my cheese? By Spencer Johnson. Change is everywhere, all the time, and I still reference this book to friends and family today.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? Layla by Derek and the Dominoes (the live version from 24 Nights is a must). I’d add The Masterplan by Oasis, and basically anything with a self-indulgent guitar solo – think Free Bird, Comfortably Numb or Stairway to Heaven.

What temptation can you not resist? It’s a toss-up between a fresh tube of Pringles, a cold pint of Guinness, or a Crunchie bar. Usually in that order.

What was your first car and how does it compare with what you drive now? A Ford Fiesta Freedom – blue, J reg, with a manual choke and a rusted fuel cap. I loved it. Since then, I’ve graduated to a car that has an automatic choke … but I miss it! If you know, you know.

Who would you least like to be stuck in an elevator with? Why, what did they do? A group of Liverpool or Leeds fans. The noise they bring would be unbearable in a confined space.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? A horse. They have that perfect balance of being fiercely independent but also knowing how to work as part of a close-knit troop.

If you were facing awesome peril and impossible odds, which real or fictional person would you most want on your side and why? Jack Bauer or Angus MacGyver – I can’t split them. Jack’s never say die attitude (perseverance!) and MacGyver’s creativity out of nothing – the perfect combination.