Five-minute interview: Brian Lanigan from SentinelOne

Hi Brian. Tell us what you do for a living I am the senior vice-president and global head of partner ecosystem for SentinelOne, and I am responsible for our partnerships, including hyperscalers, channel and distribution partners, managed security service providers (MSSPs), global and regional systems integrators, and technical alliances. It’s my personal mission to create, nurture and grow powerful relationships that drive mutual success for SentinelOne and our partners. Our ultimate goal is to deliver leading security and unmatched value to our customers around the globe and to empower and enable our partners to deliver what their customers need most – leading AI-powered security and resilient cyber defence.

Why are you the right person for this job? I have a long history working in data and cybe, and I spent much of my career in sales and sales leadership. I came to SentinelOne from Lacework, where I was the worldwide channel and alliances leader. Before that, I spent nine years at Splunk as head of global strategic alliances. So, I have a unique take on how to build an ecosystem that can deliver on its promise. Cyber security is a team sport. No one vendor can solve every customer problem, and the partner is where it comes together with the customer. Our partners are critical in helping customers to understand how to break through the noise, and in recommending the best solutions to help solve their toughest security challenges. I understand this and am building a team of all-stars who share this mindset – together, we will change the way the ecosystem works.

Who helped you get to where you are today? My family. Starting with my parents, who always instilled a sense of “you can do anything you put your mind to” approach and never wavered. And then my wife and kids, who have always supported me in everything I have accomplished and are my rock.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? I have had the privilege of working for several amazing leaders over the years and have had some great advice from them. One that stuck with me was from the former CEO of Splunk, Godfrey Sullivan, and it simply came down to “focus”. We were in hyper-growth mode as a platform company, therefore we could be easily distracted by the unending uses for the platform and the number of business opportunities we could pursue. Godfrey was always clear that we need to focus on our top three to five priorities and execute them with excellence. This is something I have always carried with me and bring to the organisations I lead.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? Don’t get distracted by “shiny objects” – there are lots of hot new technologies, but you should always focus on what problems the technology is solving and whether this is a solution customers are willing to pay for. I’ve seen too many people chase companies that have not focused on the customer problem or are too set on technologies before their time. Do your due diligence and instrument your network for input. And, ultimately, find a mentor who can help you in your career journey.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning digital transformation? No, especially not when it comes to cyber security. We’re at a critical time in the industry right now. Attacks are on the rise, and they are affecting our lives. Adversaries are targeting our critical infrastructure, disrupting everything from flights to cellular and emergency services. Nation-states are attempting to upend our elections with disinformation campaigns, and companies are looking to digital solutions to help them navigate all of this – particularly AI-powered solutions. AI has made cyber space an increasingly dangerous and difficult environment to defend. “There are lots of hot new technologies, but you should always focus on what problems the technology is solving” Brian Lanigan, SentinelOne While they used to be content targeting vulnerable machines to gain access to credentials, adversaries are moving beyond breaking and entering, using AI to tailor what people consume and execute full human compromises. Disinformation and influence operations have emerged as a new kind of warfare. The ability to turn an employee into an insider is more within reach than ever. Hackers have also figured out how to use AI to observe and predict how defenders will respond to their malware evasion techniques and adjust them on the fly. And we’re seeing a proliferation of adaptive malware, polymorphic malware and autonomous malware propagation. But for all the evil it can do, AI can be used as a force for good. Machine-generated attacks require machine-generated responses, and AI is a super facilitator that can bring order to chaos. With AI, enterprises can detect and prevent threats with speed and efficiency and secure a broader range of assets better than humans can. They aren’t limited by how many people are in their security operations centre (SOC) or the expertise of their team. Instead, they are empowered to see things in real time, at scale, and defend their environment against attacks they don’t yet understand in an infinitely scalable way.

Tell us something most people do not know about you I am a die-hard surfer. I’ve lived two blocks from the beach for most of my life, and surfing has always been my biggest personal passion. I’ve travelled all around the world to surf various destinations, and I moved to Australia for one year after university to surf and travel.

What goal do you have to achieve before you die, and why? I’d like to take the family to all seven continents. We started travelling with the family when the kids were young, as my wife and I always believed these experiences would help to shape them, even more so than what they can experience in school. And they have been to several continents – a few more to go…

What is the best book you’ve ever read? While there are many great business books, I am going to focus on a personal one: Shogun by James Clavell. I read this book at 18 years old while living in a hut in Indonesia on a surf trip. While it is a fictional book, it is based on history. And it opened my eyes to both history and wanting to learn more about different cultures. That curiosity and exploration helped shape the rest of my adult life.

What would be your Desert Island tracks? Lose Yourself by Eminem, and Start Me Up by the Rolling Stones. I could listen to these two songs on a continuous loop.

What temptation can you not resist? Dark chocolate – 80% or higher. I love it and have it almost every night.

What was your first car and how does it compare with what you drive now? I’ve never been much of a car guy. I’ve always viewed them as serving a utilitarian purpose (see previous response about being a die-hard surfer…you need a car that can accommodate many surfboards). And with a wife and four daughters, that changes your car options. My first car was a Buick Station Wagon, which was perfect for me to pack the water polo team in to head to our games or friends on road trips for surfing. Today, I drive a Volvo electric vehicle – it still fits the surfboards well, and some of the kids. My wife has a minivan for the entire family.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? A dolphin – they live the most carefree lifestyle and are always playing in the waves, and they look like they are always smiling.

If you were facing awesome peril and impossible odds, which real or fictional person would you most want on your side and why? Superman, of course. No one can save the day like he can.