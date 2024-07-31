Five-minute interview: Steve Corfield, Salesforce

Tell us a bit about what you do for a living. I have two primary roles within Salesforce. I oversee the emerging product portfolio, which consists of strategic and emerging Salesforce products that are in the process of gaining momentum. My responsibility involves nurturing these products, helping them find their footing in the market, and ultimately driving them toward success as part of our emerging portfolio. Secondly, I lead our alliances and channels efforts, specifically focusing on our ISV and consulting partnerships. This involves managing a network of over 6,000 consulting partners globally for Salesforce, ensuring they are equipped to support our customers and drive growth through innovative solutions and services.

Why are you the right person for this job? I bring a tremendously diverse background, including experience as a schoolteacher, in consulting and enterprise sales. I don’t have a traditional tech background, but my varied experience uniquely positions me to understand and leverage the synergy between channels and software companies effectively.

What gets you up in the morning? Beyond my nine-year-old son, and the imminent threat of a game of Fortnite or playing Lego, I have always been incredibly driven. I feel 20 years younger than I am, I’m working for a great company with a fantastic culture, I enjoy running big teams and watching those teams develop. It’s not about me, but watching the energy and the impact of Salesforce, how we continue to drive growth and stay true to our values across the board.

Who helped you get to where you are today? I’ve been fortunate to have support and mentorship from those who took a chance on me and have since helped shape my career. I feel especially fortunate and grateful that I was given opportunities when I didn’t have a traditional path into the business and corporate world. I’m a big believer in the importance of delivering results for those who take chance on you – it’s a mutual exchange of trust and commitment.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? The best business advice I’ve received is to pick something you think you’ll enjoy and excel at it. I always emphasise that when you’re young, you should be trying different things to work out what motivates you, and ultimately what gets you out of bed in the morning. Once you have found your chosen career path, work hard and put all your energy into becoming the best.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? The advice I would give to someone starting in IT today is to focus on building relationships and embracing a self-starting, self-motivated mindset. In IT, success often hinges on the relationships you build. Network with others in the field, seek mentors, and learn from those who have paved the way. Take ownership of your learning and career growth. Being proactive and driven will propel you forward, even when faced with challenges. “I always emphasise that when you’re young, you should be trying different things to work out what motivates you, and ultimately what gets you out of bed in the morning. Once you have found your chosen career path, work hard and put all your energy into becoming the best” Steve Corfield, Salesforce And don’t fear the industry. Many skills from diverse backgrounds, such as carpentry or electrical work, can translate into the tech world, as long as you have the right attitude. Embrace your existing skills and leverage them within the IT landscape. While IT can be vast and complex, seek out mentors or resources that provide structure, purpose and direction. This will help you navigate your path effectively and grow in the industry. Ultimately, success in IT is about a combination of technical knowledge, interpersonal skills and a proactive mindset. Embrace these principles as you embark on your journey in the tech field.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning digital transformation? It’s always challenging to have industry conversations without mentioning digital transformation, as it has become a foundational concept in today’s business landscape. However, the conversation is evolving to include AI [artificial intelligence] as a natural extension of this transformation. Companies are rapidly integrating AI into their product portfolios and offerings, and are recognising the imperative for AI investments to enhance growth, strengthen customer relationships, and boost productivity by augmenting their workforce. Many customers are experiencing a standard rate of business change and now need to pivot towards integrating digital transformation solutions without necessarily having additional budget resources available. It is no longer just a topic of conversation; it’s a necessity for businesses to stay competitive and drive value.

What does the next five years hold for the channel? In the next five years, the channel focus for us will be on enhancing partner experience to create a seamless and frictionless environment. Our customers depend on Salesforce partners for guidance throughout their digital transformation journeys, including technology consulting and assistance with implementing, adopting and swiftly deriving value from the Salesforce platform. The goal is to always be developing a process that allows for effortless onboarding, effective enablement and successful brand promotion for our customers.

Tell us something most people do not know about you Most people don’t know I was a physical education schoolteacher for four years.

Did you learn anything new during the pandemic? I really learned to understand how important family is. When I look back on myself pre-pandemic, I was like a robot. Now, I take my son to school every morning, and that is such a valuable, quality time in my day, which I didn’t prioritise enough pre-pandemic.

What goal do you have to achieve before you die, and why? Again, this is family-orientated. If all my children are happy and healthy, then I have achieved everything.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? The secret race: Inside the hidden world of the Tour de France: Doping, cover-ups, and winning at all costs, authored by Daniel Coyle and Tyler Hamilton.

And the worst film you’ve ever seen? The second Flintstones film – The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? I am always listening to 80s and 90s classics, so I’d have to say Roxette, Fleetwood Mac and, of course, Stormzy.

What temptation can you not resist? Chocolate, specifically Cadbury Dairy Milk.

What was your first car and how does it compare with what you drive now? In 1990, I bought a Talbot Sunbeam in the colour British Green for £500. Today, I drive a Porsche 911 Targa.

Who would you least like to be stuck in a lift with? Why, what did they do? At this stage, I’d have to say the creative minds behind the film The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, for reasons aforementioned.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? As long as I didn’t get hungry, I’d want to be an eagle so that I could fly anywhere and experience a bird’s eye view of the world.

If you were facing awesome peril and impossible odds, which real or fictional person would you most want on your side and why? My wife. We’ve brought up three kids together and it doesn’t get more impossible than that... ...or Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.