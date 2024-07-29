Five-minute interview: Jon Lingard, Appian

What do you do for a living? I lead the partner business in Northern and Central Europe, Middle East and Africa for Appian, which means I’m responsible for growing our NRR [net revenue retention] via a loyal network of channel and alliance partners solving complex business issues with process automation and AI [artificial intelligence].

Why are you the right person for this job? Ultimately, I am a deal maker and creator – I always have been. Blend that with my passion for the channel, where I believe partners can truly differentiate an ISV [independent software vendor] value proposition better than most vendors give them credit for, and obviously have the reach to acquire new customers. A healthy channel is creative, innovative and competitive – and I know what that looks like.

What gets you up in the morning? My wife’s cat.

Who helped you get to where you are today? My primary school teacher gave an assembly speech on “perseverance” and it is certainly one of the most influential moments in my life – being a chorus I keep coming back to. Professionally, an interesting blend of inspiration and toxicity from people I have worked with for 20 years… I’ll leave that there.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? The best: you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. When you apply that to any sales engagement, direct or indirect, it changes everything in how one might go about the execution. From how you show them you know them and articulate your value to how you shake a hand or even make eye contact – everything that follows is predicated on first impressions. This is followed closely by: you have two ears and one mouth – use them to that ratio.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? The biggest shift in the workplace I have seen in 20 years is the pivot to the feeling of entitlement for 100% remote working. I cannot stress how important it is to someone starting out that being “present” is going to be a key attribute that an employer will look for and the easiest way to differentiate and develop one’s career.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning digital transformation? Yes.

What does the next five years hold for the channel? Digital transformation…$**£! Seriously, cloud marketplaces and the impact to the entire sales cycle, from sourcing, co-selling, reselling, to value-add services and, of course, the whole distribution channel – everything is changing, right now. I'm also seeing a trend of joint IP [intellectual property] development between ISV and SI [systems integrator] to address domain-specific business challenges, especially the most complex of workloads where the easy lift/solutions have been addressed, thus further deepening the value partners can offer a vendor. We're in the midst of complete transformation.

Tell us something most people do not know about you I had early ambitions to go into theatre and act – I loved being on stage. Oh, and I used to babysit (and changed the nappies of) a Love Island finalist.

Did you learn anything new during the pandemic? No – my wife and I taught our kids and I juggled the sale and transition of my company, whilst trying not to repeatedly smash my face into a wall. Every. Single. Day.

What goal do you have to achieve before you die, and why? I didn’t travel after education as I went straight out to earn money, so it will be something as simple as that. Travel far, travel well.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? Who moved my cheese? Change is everywhere, all the time, and I still reference this book to friends and family today.

And the worst film you’ve ever seen? Eternals – the day the MCU died.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? Layla by Derek and the Dominoes (plus the live version on 24 Nights if that still counts); Masterplan by Oasis; and any other song with a self-indulgent guitar solo – Stairway to Heaven, Free Bird, Comfortably Numb, etc…

What temptation can you not resist? Pringles…or Guinness…or a Crunchie…so many!

What was your first car and how does it compare with what you drive now? Ford Fiesta Freedom – blue, J reg, manual choke, rusted fuel cap. Loved it. Since then, I’ve graduated to a car that has an automatic choke…but I miss it! If you know, you know.

Who would you least like to be stuck in a lift with? Why, what did they do? Leeds or Liverpool fans. It’s just noise.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? A horse – perfectly suited to be independent or part of a troop.

If you were facing awesome peril and impossible odds, which real or fictional person would you most want on your side and why? Jack Bauer or Angus MacGyver – I can’t split them. Jack’s never say die attitude (perseverance!) and MacGyver’s creativity out of nothing – the perfect combination