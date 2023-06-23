Five-minute interview: Marcus Harvey, Targus

Tell us a bit about what you do for a living I am the regional director at Targus for our business division. This covers all aspects of our market, from corporate end customers to channel resellers and distribution partners. My team is responsible for delivering our corporate objectives through all managed partners.

Why are you the right person for this job? Honestly, just years of experience. I think it’s because I understand what our customers want from a company like Targus and then look to translate that into strategies our sales team can get behind that drive value. I have worked across multiple industries, and to this day, I am passionate about what I do, and love the positive outcomes we can generate with and for our customers.

What gets you up in the morning? A strong coffee and my rescue dog Stanley wanting to go for a walk.

Who helped you get to where you are today? So many people over the years, but it all started with Paul Leaman at Lexmark for bringing me from Coca-Cola into the IT industry and introducing me to a whole new world of opportunity. It was clear to me that this industry was maturing at a fast pace and needed to embrace the sales and marketing processes from established fast-moving consumer goods brands such as category management. I have always been grateful to him. Second, I’d have to say Dave Crew, commercial director EMEA at Targus, for his open approach to driving change. He is consistently empowering his leadership team to step up and be the best we can possibly be.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? I think the best advice has always been to make sure you listen to what your customers need. Looking at the highlights in my career, they have always come about because I was able to really get intimate with our customers. I have seen so many examples of salespeople just trying to assume they know what the opportunity is. My father has always been one of my best givers of advice.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? Learn to deal with ambiguity – nothing is straightforward. Be passionate about delivering an excellent purchase experience, be easy to do business with, and know your subject matter.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning digital transformation? I very much doubt it – it is the future after all. At Targus, no conversation we’re having doesn’t involve digital transformation. In our view, it is business-critical to give people the right tools to the job to the highest standard – all of which allows digital transformation to happen.

The next five years may be some of the toughest we have ever experienced. Macro-economic challenges such as FX volatility, overstocks and interest rates all provide significant headwinds. The channel will need to ensure it is adapting to the changing times, anticipating customer needs, and providing relevant insights to simplify processes and overall business. It is all about focusing on the basics and executing strategies with flair.

Tell us something most people do not know about you I am an identical twin.

Did you learn anything new during the pandemic? Unfortunately, I never got around to learning useful skills like baking sourdough bread, but I did finally get round to refelting my shed roof.

What goal do you have to achieve before you die, and why? Lower my golf handicap – I’m currently at 15. It’s the impossible dream.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? Shoe Dog by Phil Knight – the story behind the Nike founder. I found it really inspiring and motivational.

And the worst film you’ve ever seen? A beautiful day in the neighbourhood with Tom Hanks – sorry, I just didn’t enjoy it.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? Fleetwood Mac, Rumours; Coldplay, The Scientist; Oasis, Definitely Maybe.

What temptation can you not resist? Crisps.

What was your first car and how does it compare with what you drive now? My first car was a Ford Fiesta, and, honestly, nothing I have owned since can really beat the feeling of your very first car.

Who would you least like to be stuck in a lift with? Why what did they do? My ex.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? It would have to be an eagle – just to be able to soar into the sky and fly wherever I wanted.

If you were facing awesome peril and impossible odds, which real or fictional person would you most want on your side and why? Probably Superman. I think he would be very handy when the going gets tough.