Sergey Nivens - stock.adobe.com
Onecom unifies managed services
Firm brings together all of its capabilities under one brand and targets customers seeking security assistance
Onecom Technology Group has cut the ribbon on OnecomMatrix, a managed services division that brings its expertise, gained through acquisitions as well as developed organically, under one roof.
The firm picked up Matrix IT in February, and will not only bring those managed service skills into play, but also those from its own operation, drawing the teams together and the portfolios of both businesses.
The firm is positioning OnecomMatrix as the source of managed services for customers looking for help with securing their estates, and will be able to provide a team of 80 specialists that can improve user defences. There will be options to protect infrastructure and cloud in the face of mounting threats and provide managed detection and response.
The combined operation holds various accreditations from leading security vendors, and has a firm grip on the compliance regulations users need to be concerned about.
Existing customer relationships remain in place, but the plan is to start banging the drum about the services that OnecomMatrix can offer over the next few weeks to get the message across to the existing user base, as well as to attract fresh businesses looking for security assistance.
“Bringing these two businesses together gives our customers access to a deeper bench of talent and a security-first mindset that underpins everything we deliver,” said Aaron Brown, Onecom Technology Group CEO. “OnecomMatrix is built to be the IT partner our customers need for what comes next.”
The Onecom move comes at a time when customers are increasingly struggling to deal with security threats, with the volume and complexity accelerated by AI.
Research from AvePoint underlined the challenges being faced by users, and the opportunity for MSPs to step in and help improve the situation.
The security specialist found that artificial intelligence (AI) visibility gaps tripled in the past year, with 88% of organisations experiencing at least one AI-related security incident.
Ambition gap
Chris Shaw, channel director for the UK and Ireland at AvePoint, said its research indicated there was a gap between the ambition by customers to adopt and deploy AI and their ability to prepare and secure their infrastructure.
“Almost nine in 10 organisations have experienced an AI-related breach in the last year … that really shows you the scope of the problem,” he said.
This has been a year where those offering managed services have shown a commitment to evolving the model and providing a wider range of options to customers.
Already there has been the launch of engineers as a service, SOC as a service and the focus on ensuring customers have the chance to reach out to the channel for help.
AvePoint signalled that the situation created a clear opportunity for the channel to help solve those problems, and its report mused on the prospect of AI agent management platforms becoming a managed service in its own right.
“Trust in AI requires operational foundations: visibility, enforceable governance, and the ability to audit and correct outcomes when something goes wrong,” said AvePoint chief technology officer John Peluso.