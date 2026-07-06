Onecom unifies managed services

Onecom Technology Group has cut the ribbon on OnecomMatrix, a managed services division that brings its expertise, gained through acquisitions as well as developed organically, under one roof.

The firm picked up Matrix IT in February, and will not only bring those managed service skills into play, but also those from its own operation, drawing the teams together and the portfolios of both businesses.

The firm is positioning OnecomMatrix as the source of managed services for customers looking for help with securing their estates, and will be able to provide a team of 80 specialists that can improve user defences. There will be options to protect infrastructure and cloud in the face of mounting threats and provide managed detection and response.

The combined operation holds various accreditations from leading security vendors, and has a firm grip on the compliance regulations users need to be concerned about.

Existing customer relationships remain in place, but the plan is to start banging the drum about the services that OnecomMatrix can offer over the next few weeks to get the message across to the existing user base, as well as to attract fresh businesses looking for security assistance.

“Bringing these two businesses together gives our customers access to a deeper bench of talent and a security-first mindset that underpins everything we deliver,” said Aaron Brown, Onecom Technology Group CEO. “OnecomMatrix is built to be the IT partner our customers need for what comes next.”

The Onecom move comes at a time when customers are increasingly struggling to deal with security threats, with the volume and complexity accelerated by AI.

Research from AvePoint underlined the challenges being faced by users, and the opportunity for MSPs to step in and help improve the situation.

The security specialist found that artificial intelligence (AI) visibility gaps tripled in the past year, with 88% of organisations experiencing at least one AI-related security incident.