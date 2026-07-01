QBS adds Dropzone AI to bolster security portfolio

QBS Software has been given an EMEA distribution partnership with Dropzone AI to offer the vendor’s Agentic SOC offering to resellers and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

The signing strengthens the security portfolio at QBS and provides its channel base with access to technology that will enable them to offer detection and response, investigated by a security operations centre (SOC) artificial intelligence (AI) agent on a 24/7 basis.

The distributor is expecting the option to appeal to MSSPs because it adds extra analytical capability without the need for further headcount. For more traditional value-added resellers (VARs), it offers a chance to deliver more support to in-house SOC teams.

Tom Corrigan, chief revenue officer at QBS Software, said the addition of Dropzone AI would extend the options it could put in front of partners.

“Our partnership with Dropzone AI strengthens QBS’s security portfolio with advanced autonomous AI SOC capabilities that address a real challenge across the channel. MSSPs need to scale SOC services efficiently in a market where skilled security analysts are in short supply, while VARs need differentiated solutions that help customers modernise in-house security operations,” he said.

“By bringing category-defining AI SOC capabilities to our partner ecosystem, we’re supporting growth, improving service delivery and helping partners deliver stronger customer outcomes,” he added.

From Dropzone AI’s perspective, the decision to offer QBS an exclusive relationship across EMEA was borne out of the belief that the distributor would help it extend its channel reach in the region.

“Security teams are under immense pressure to scale operations, meet increasingly stringent service-level agreements, and ensure regulatory compliance while maintaining resilience against rising alert volumes. Through this partnership with QBS, Dropzone AI will extend its reach to both MSSPs and VARs across EMEA,” said Brett Candon, vice-president of international at Dropzone AI.

He said supporting the two distinct approaches taken by MSSPs and VARs would ensure the technology is safely placed in the hands of a wide number of partners.

There is growing evidence that using agentic SOC analysts can have positive impacts, with research indicating it reduces the volume of alerts by up to 60% and provides significant cost savings with firms able to cut the time it takes to respond to incidents.

With compliance regulations, including the likes of NIS2, adding to the pressure on those running SOCs, the ability to analyse more alerts and increase response times has been seen as a positive that the channel can pitch to customers.

Analyst houses, including Gartner, have indicated that AI-driven SOC solutions are now a key trend in the market, underlining the topical timing of the QBS announcement.

QBS Software has been building its security expertise, not just by signing vendor partnerships along the lines of Dropzone AI, but also through acquisition, including last month’s move for Infonet Türkiye, one of Türkiye’s longest-established software and cyber security value-added distributors.

In June 2025, the firm also entered into a definitive agreement to pick up Emerging Market Technologies Trading (EMT), which had security as one of its areas of expertise, that operates across the Middle East.