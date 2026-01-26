Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

This past week saw promotions, senior executives welcomed to a range of firms hiring experienced leaders. Regardless of the business focus, the common theme is the expectation that the fresh talent will help to drive growth.

Cameo Services The firm announced a strategic restructure of its senior leadership team for 2026, with Luke Horton-Walker transitioning from managing director to the role of CEO. The moves have been made after a year of considerable growth for the firm. “2025 was a fantastic year for Cameo Services, but you can’t just stop there,” said Horton-Walker. “We have loyal customers to continue to support, and a new customer base we are determined to build strong partnerships with. My focus as CEO is to accelerate continued growth, ensuring our strategy aligns with the partner’s demands.”

The Infinigate Group The security player has appointed Ben Jones as chief technology officer (CTO) for the Infinigate Group. His CV includes time at Nord Anglia education, GfK and Euromoney Institutional Investor. Marco van Kalleveen, CEO of the Infinigate Group, said: “The CTO role is of capital importance to Infinigate, orchestrating essential IT resources and processes that contribute to our business efficiency and competitiveness. I am delighted to welcome Ben, who has the skills and experience to elevate our IT organisation to new heights, to support our next phase of growth.”

Assured Data Protection The MSP with a specialism in data protection has expanded Tony Giannini’s leadership responsibilities, appointing him as global vice-president of innovation and vice-president of channels for the Americas – a newly broadened role. He was previously vice-president of global innovation, but will now get the chance to have an impact on the Assured’s channel strategy. “When innovation and the channel operate as one, we shorten the distance between idea and impact,” said Giannini. “Our partners are deeply connected to customer needs. Bringing that insight directly into our innovation strategy allows us to build, refine and deliver services that are immediately relevant, easier to adopt and more valuable in real-world environments.”

TP-Link The networking player has promoted Kieran Vineer to distribution channel director for UK&I. His role indulges the firm’s surveillance solutions with a brief to support partners and drive growth. “I’m grateful for the trust placed in me at a time of considerable channel growth in UK&I for TP-Link,” said Vineer. “With expanded responsibilities for surveillance across our VIGI and Omada solutions, I’m excited to continue the strong momentum built in the market, working even closer with our incredibly talented team and deepening relationships with partners.”

n2s The technology lifecycle specialist has welcomed Ian Rafferty as group operations director. The role includes running operations for n2s and sister firm Bioscope Technologies. “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, on the one hand to be involved in a growing industry and a business which is genuinely focused on delivering massive environmental benefit, while at the same time, allowing me to exercise my passion for operational excellence in ensuring n2s and Bioscope scale efficiently to meet unprecedented market demand,” said Rafferty.

Claroty The cyber-physical systems player has given James Love the chance to make a difference as chief revenue officer (CRO). He comes with a strong CV that stretches over more than two decades. “James joins Claroty at a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. “As we expand our leadership as the most unified platform for CPS protection, his proven ability to scale high-performing sales organisations, develop exceptional talent and build winning cultures will be critical to our next phase.