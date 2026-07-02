Nutanix CEO urges partners to become AI experts

Nutanix’s CEO has viewed its latest artificial intelligence (AI) gateway as an opportunity for its channel partners to work with customers to tackle the rising costs of using AI.

The supplier has reacted to the increased concerns customers have around the costs and management of AI with the launch of its Agent Gateway offerings.

Rajiv Ramaswami, CEO of Nutanix, said the rapid spread of AI had caused customers to raise questions around the costs of using tools and to try to get more visibility of how the technology was being used across their organisations.

“Top of mind is ‘let me get a handle around who’s using what in AI, what tools are being used, how much is being consumed, what’s it costing me’, and then I want to start putting some controls on it; I want to understand how much of each tool I want to be allowed to use,” he said. “Who should be allowed to use these tools? Maybe, if you’re doing some simple applications.”

The vendors has responded with a technology that will enable users to keep an eye on workloads and determine which ones need to exploit the heavy lifting of expensive AI tools.

Ramaswami said the pressure was on the channel to keep on top of the rapidly evolving market so they could be the source of AI expertise for customers.

“It’s all moving very quickly, because I don’t think there’s much talk about gateways and modern control planes and stuff like that, if you even go back six months to a year ago,” he said. “It’s becoming more the topic of the day, so partners need to keep up, they need to be able to represent that.”