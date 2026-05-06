Kubus adds AV muscle with TenTechnology buy

It has only been a few months since managed services player (MSP) Kubus Group appointed a fresh CEO with a brief to take the channel player into its next chapter. The pages have been turning, with the firm sealing a deal for TenTechnology Group to support 2026 growth strategy ambitions.

The addition of TenTechnology – the terms of which were not disclosed – adds audiovisual (AV) expertise and expands the group with access to customers across several key verticals. Kubus has made it clear that its strategic priorities this year are to scale globally while keeping its existing standards in place, and the latest deal fits well with those aims.

Kubus views TenTechnology as an opportunity to bolster the infrastructure resilience it can provide customers, using increased automation to deliver more advanced networking capabilities.

“The acquisition of TenTechnology Group is yet another step forward in our mission to simplify and deliver effective solutions for our global client base,” said Jeremy Keefe, CEO of Kubus.

“As 2026 continues, our goal remains clear: to grow rapidly without compromising the professional excellence our partners expect. The acquisitions of TenTechnology bring a wealth of specialised talent and deep vertical market knowledge that complements and expands our existing solutions engine.

“We aren’t just adding scale, we are adding precision, technical depth and enhanced customer service to maintain our position as partner of choice for mission-critical infrastructure,” he added.

Kubus appointed Keefe back in October, with the former Computacenter and Citrix staffer coming in a year after the firm sealed a significant investment from BGF.

Speaking back then, Keefe said he was “joining Kubus at a pivotal moment in the company’s journey”, and that he planned to leverage the firm’s investments and build the business to become a global IT infrastructure and managed services player.

“At a time when the IT channel is going through systemic changes, Kubus has continued to build a strong and solid reputation. Built on technical expertise, agility and a strong commitment to its clients, that reputation is well deserved,” he said.

A few weeks after Keefe joined, the firm bolstered its executive team with the appointments of Katie Hunt as head of marketing, and Liv Duncan as its HR lead.

Kubus received a £9m investment from BGF in October 2024, which was described at the time as an opportunity to spur organic growth and to help support merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

Elsewhere, UST has bolstered its position in the SAP ecosystem by picking up Taciti Consulting, which has a track record in delivering large-scale ERP projects.

The addition of the SAP Silver Partner will add strengthen UST’s abilities to support Asian and North American customers, gaining a deeper footprint in India and the US.

Vijay Padmanabhan, chief financial officer of UST, said: “Acquiring Taciti strengthens our position in the rapidly expanding SAP modernisation market by bringing deep technical expertise and strong client relationships into the UST portfolio. We are confident that this proven combination will enhance our ability to drive both near-term momentum and long-term impact for our customers.”