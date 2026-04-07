BGF backs Fivium as UST buys Intecrowd

Private equity player BGF has made a “significant investment” in public sector software player Fivium as the finance group continues to get involved with channel companies.

The list of firms the private equity firm has backed includes managed service providers (MSPs), security specialists and vertical market-focused operators.

The BGF backing will provide Fivium with the muscle to further expand its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and stay ahead of the needs of its public sector customer base, particularly with regard to regulations and compliance demands.

The London-based firm has been going for two decades, selling its eCase software platform, which is a case management solution that can operate across a number of applications with the assurance that it is secure and compliant.

“This investment marks the next exciting chapter for Fivium. Our software platform and digital solutions enable public bodies to deliver effective, transparent and well-governed services, and BGF’s backing allows us to accelerate that mission. It will further our ongoing investment in AI [artificial intelligence], helping us to recruit, grow and develop our talented staff, and enhance our commitment to supporting the public sector,” said Matt Fletcher, CEO and co-founder of Fivium.

As part of its involvement with the business, BGF has also supported the appointment of experienced software industry player Simon Russell as non-executive chair through its Talent Network.

Chris Morgan, an investor at BGF, said the company had identified a business that would benefit from its backing and would build on an existing position of strength in the public sector market.

“Fivium has built a fantastic reputation for delivering critical software to the public sector. Its technology plays an important role in helping organisations operate efficiently and transparently, whilst improving their service to citizens. We’re delighted to support the team as they scale the platform and broaden its impact,” he said.