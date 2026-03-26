Hyperscalers spending to differentiate their cloud services

Cloud vendors are under increasing pressure to differentiate in a market that is demanding more scale to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The demand from customers for access to cloud infrastructure services that can enable the greater adoption of AI Agents can be seen in the growth the market experienced in the fourth quarter of 2025.

An analysis of the global cloud infrastructure services market in the final three months of last year from Omdia revealed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 29%, with the market reaching $110.9bn in value. In Q4 ,market leader AWS saw 24% growth, with its rivals Microsoft Azure at 39% and Google Cloud enjoying a 50% improvement.

The demand for cloud infrastructure to support AI workloads was fuelling that growth and is likely to grow further as customers move from pilots and limited projects to wider roll outs.

The hunger for cloud infrastructure has moved beyond GPUs and specialised compute to broader demand for CPUs, storage and networking, adding to the pressure those areas are already experiencing due to the knock-on effect of memory shortages, with customers are looking for infrastructure that can support AI agents, workflows and data.

With demand for AI as the leading factor, Omdia is forecasting this year to deliver 27% growth in cloud infrastructure services. The market giants AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud all delivered strong growth in Q4, but increasingly the challenge will be to offer scale, efficiency and platforms that can support AI agents to stand out from the competition.

“For cloud vendors, the challenge is no longer just about scaling capacity quickly enough to meet surging demand, but about doing so with discipline across investment pace, resource allocation and global operational efficiency,” said Rachel Brindley, senior director at Omdia.

“As AI continues to raise infrastructure requirements while constraints remain, vendors that can expand in a more targeted and efficient way will be best positioned to lead in the next phase of competition,” she added.

The channel has already been alerted to increasing demand for AI infrastructure, and the increasing deployment by customers of AI agents is another market dynamic that needs consideration. Users are looking to add capability but without disruption to existing operations.

“For enterprise customers, the key question is whether these capabilities can be embedded into existing systems, workflows and data environments, and then scaled reliably in production,” said Yi Zhang, senior analyst at Omdia. “This is pushing cloud vendors to invest more heavily in tool governance, workflow orchestration and deployment capabilities, helping AI move closer to operational use at scale.

AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have all been spending to ensure they have the infrastructure that is required to meet demand and expand their capabilities.

AWS is looking to outlay $200bn in capital expenditure this year – and it is not alone, with Microsoft also getting through $37.5bn a quarter and Google raising its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between $175bn and $185bn, which is close to double what the firm was spending last year.