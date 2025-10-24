Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
Channel catch-up: News in brief
Developments this week at NCC Group, Arrow Electronics, NTT Data, Hammer and Kaseya
This week saw some acquisitions, distributors adding to their vendor rosters, and warnings that the supply chain remains a target for cyber criminals.
NCC Group: The security specialist shared its State of supply chain security report, which revealed 94% of respondents felt confident in their ability to respond to an attack. Some of that confidence might be naive, with the report also indicating that a third were not regularly monitoring their suppliers or conducting risk assessments.
“Global supply chains are the engine of modern business, so it is critical that their security is a priority for leaders, especially when global ransomware levels are at a record high this year,” said Mike Maddison, CEO of NCC Group. “The outbreak of high-profile supply chain attacks we have seen this year must be taken as a wake-up call.
“These attacks have real-world consequences, delaying medical procedures, grounding flights, leaving shelves empty and putting the economy and jobs at risk. In the face of such a threat, it is shocking that 92% of respondents trust their suppliers to follow cyber security best practices. Time and time again, threat actors are profiteering from this overconfidence, using straightforward techniques to access virtually unguarded supply chain networks.”
Arrow Electronics: The distributor has been given the opportunity to offer security specialist AlgoSec products in the UK and Ireland. The distie has proved its worth handling the vendor in the Netherlands.
“Expanding our relationship with AlgoSec reflects Arrow’s commitment to bringing best-in-class security technologies to our channel partners,” said Anthony Dobson, regional director of sales for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in the UK and Ireland.
“As organisations face growing pressure to secure complex hybrid environments while maintaining agility and compliance, automation of security policy management has never been more critical. This agreement broadens Arrow’s security portfolio and the choice of advanced solutions available to channel partners, enabling them to deliver integrated offerings to accelerate digital transformation.”
Market share
NTT Data: The firm has sealed a move for Alchemy Technology Services, a specialist insurance technology consultancy, as the business looks to carve out more market share in the insurance market. NTT Data is expecting the global insurance market to be worth billions going forward, and wants to get more deeply involved with that ecosystem.
“Joining forces with Alchemy enhances our ability to accelerate digital transformation in the insurance industry, reinforcing our strategic growth ambitions and the vast opportunities we see ahead,” said Bruno Abril, global lead of insurance industry at NTT Data. “IT modernisation in P&C insurance is not a fleeting trend – it’s a core market priority attracting sustained investment. Together, we are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.”
Hammer Distribution: The distributor has added iQuil to its vendor roster, adding the vendor’s next-generation software-defined Ethernet overlay, Virtual Extended Network.
“This collaboration is about more than technology – it’s about empowering our partners with new routes to market, stronger differentiation and the opportunity to drive real commercial value from a rapidly growing space,” said Dominic Ryles, director of sales and alliances at Hammer Distribution.
Kaseya: The vendor has announced its fall 2025 innovations which includes more than 90 enhancements aimed at transforming customer outcomes and economics through automation, cyber security and end-to-end experience.
“These new capabilities deliver on the direct feedback we have received from our partners” said Jim Lippie, chief product officer at Kaseya. “MSPs want to grow faster, expand margins and protect customers from rising cyber threats, without having to increase labour cost. We are accelerating our pace of innovation to deliver exceptional customer outcomes and lead the market as the only true end-to-end IT and security platform for small business.”