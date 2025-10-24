Channel catch-up: News in brief

This week saw some acquisitions, distributors adding to their vendor rosters, and warnings that the supply chain remains a target for cyber criminals.

NCC Group: The security specialist shared its State of supply chain security report, which revealed 94% of respondents felt confident in their ability to respond to an attack. Some of that confidence might be naive, with the report also indicating that a third were not regularly monitoring their suppliers or conducting risk assessments.

“Global supply chains are the engine of modern business, so it is critical that their security is a priority for leaders, especially when global ransomware levels are at a record high this year,” said Mike Maddison, CEO of NCC Group. “The outbreak of high-profile supply chain attacks we have seen this year must be taken as a wake-up call.

“These attacks have real-world consequences, delaying medical procedures, grounding flights, leaving shelves empty and putting the economy and jobs at risk. In the face of such a threat, it is shocking that 92% of respondents trust their suppliers to follow cyber security best practices. Time and time again, threat actors are profiteering from this overconfidence, using straightforward techniques to access virtually unguarded supply chain networks.”

Arrow Electronics: The distributor has been given the opportunity to offer security specialist AlgoSec products in the UK and Ireland. The distie has proved its worth handling the vendor in the Netherlands.

“Expanding our relationship with AlgoSec reflects Arrow’s commitment to bringing best-in-class security technologies to our channel partners,” said Anthony Dobson, regional director of sales for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in the UK and Ireland.

“As organisations face growing pressure to secure complex hybrid environments while maintaining agility and compliance, automation of security policy management has never been more critical. This agreement broadens Arrow’s security portfolio and the choice of advanced solutions available to channel partners, enabling them to deliver integrated offerings to accelerate digital transformation.”