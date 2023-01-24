Arrow gets the nod from Lenovo to take on TruScale

Arrow Electronics has inked a global agreement with Lenovo to become a provider of the vendor’s TruScale infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offering.

The relationship means that the distie will be able to offer resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and telcos access to TruScale, which is a consumption-based subscription offering users access to datacentre capability, both on-premises or at a user picked location.

Arrow will be adding TruScale to its cloud management platform, emphasising the flexibility the solution can deliver to fit to user needs, with security and management in mind.

Lenovo introduced the TruScale everything-as-a-service brand in September 2021 with the aim of bringing together its range of services based on the belief that subscription-based sales were growing faster than traditional finance options.

Eric Nowak, president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said that its cloud platform was already offering a wide range of services to the channel.

“ArrowSphere now provides global access to customers wanting TruScale offerings. With simplicity, security and control, customers can now scale without any incremental capital investments. Together, we are delivering a flexible, scalable, and secure cloud offering globally,” he said.

In response, Giovanni Di Filippo, EMEA president of infrastructure solutions group at Lenovo, said that it expected the distributor to tap into a service that would appeal to the channel.

“We empower them to seize every customer opportunity with access to a breadth of scalable, fully integrated solutions, which they can offer through a flexible, pay-as-you-grow model. As a result, they can generate more sustainable revenue streams as they accelerate business growth by offering their customers innovation without limits,” he said.

Arrow started the year by signing a handful of strategic relationship with vendors to put it into a position anywhere it can provide more security depth, which will sit alongside options such as TruScale.

Earlier this month, the firm added Synopsys Software Integrity Group’s extensive portfolio of application security testing solutions to the portfolio across EMEA and Devo’s AI cloud security solutions to channel partners in the UK.

Nick Bannister, vice-president sales for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in the UK and Ireland, said that it was continuing to deepen data protection options for partners.

“As organisations face increasingly more security threats, Arrow aims to provide more customers with the best security solutions the market has to offer,” he said.