Jitterbit expanding indirect business

Jitterbit has made it clear the channel is a future route to growth for the vendor, and that partners will play a critical role in delivering automation and agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

The vendor has cut the ribbon on a global partner programme, uniting regional efforts and introducing a structure that tiers and rewards those that sign up.

Luca Taglioretti, chief revenue officer at Jitterbit, has been instrumental in developing the programme and part of the CEO-backed drive to increase indirect business at the firm.

“Consulting partners are extremely important to us, and the channel motion is extremely important. Unfortunately, Jitterbit never had a global channel motion. We were working on different types of programmes in different countries. Now, we are harmonising what we have done, and giving more benefit, more scalability to the programme,” he said.

He added that the programme had concentrated on enhancing the economic benefits for partners, introducing more rewards for deal registration and referrals, with rebates on offer for those that hit certain targets.

Taglioretti said the firm was also introducing Jitterbit University to make sure partners are up to speed with the technology and able to seize opportunities.

He said one of the main pillars – and one of the things he insisted on when creating the programme – was the need for a deep understanding of Jitterbit’s technology to be equipped to implement it.

“We perceive the partners as our own [salesforce] extension, and to have the service delivery in the right way, where you know complexity and scales are demanding, you need to have partners that are trained and are enabled on your technology,” Taglioretti added.

The vendor is also encouraging close channel relationships through the programme and views building a tight partner base as one of the keys to taking more market share: “This type of level of partnership we believe that is something that will prepare us for future growth.”

Jitterbit carried out customer research that indicated a significant number of users were feeling uncertain about AI technology, and Taglioretti said the firm wanted to make sure that was not a situation echoed in the partner community.

“We want to support partner enablement. We want to have them up to speed with everything we do in our trainings,” he added.

“Two of the tracks that we implemented in our Jitterbit University are relative to technical trainings, one specifically for sales engineers. It is not only on our platform, it is also about the fundamental of AI, agentic AI, and everything that is behind our technology.

“And the other one is specific to the implementation, so that demonstrates how important it is for us, the enablement of our partners and what we want to give to them to move faster on this new motion, which is everything about agentic AI.”

Taglioretti said there was a clear role for the channel to deliver and support agentic AI and automation.

He added that the door remained open for new partners to sign up with the vendor, but stressed it was looking for close relationships: “We want to have a partner to collaborate with us in building the future together.”