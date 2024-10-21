Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

If there is a loose theme that connects the appointments made in the past week, it would be cyber security. A few of the notable moves were at industry players that operate in that segment, looking for growth with some fresh blood.

Abzorb The unified comms player has welcomed Louise Purdie as head of indirect. She comes with an impressive CV that includes time at Vodafone and Three. “She will be an asset to our reseller partners, bringing a wealth of experience with her. Louise will head up the sales team, work with vendors to identify growth opportunities, and enhance our ecosystem,” said Matt Dykes, COO at Abzorb. “She will also be responsible for devising and executing channel strategies that simplify doing business, enabling resellers to focus on driving their margins through our single platform that provides autonomy and flexibility.”

Keeper Security The firm has appointed its first CISO. James Scobey has joined Keeper from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he has served as CISO since 2022. “We live in an increasingly dangerous world. As threats to personal, corporate and federal identities continue to evolve and expand, it’s more important than ever to defend identities and secrets throughout their lifecycle and deny threat actors access to our most sensitive information,” he said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen Keeper’s innovative solutions and help our customers safeguard their most valuable digital assets.”

Advanced Cyber Defence Systems (ACDS) The security startup has appointed Ed Hume as managing director. His job is to help the firm expand and to lean ion nhis experience, which until recently included being head of partners and alliances at Beyond Now, as well as stints at Sigma Systems and Convergys. “His impressive track record of building strategic partnerships and leading teams through global growth aligns perfectly with our mission to become the leading external attack surface management provider. We’re confident that under his guidance, ACDS will continue to innovate and strengthen its position in the global market,” said Jonathan Smith, CEO at ACDS.

Cequence Security The red carpet has been rolled out to welcome Randolph Barr as CISO. He has a career that has consistently seen him strategically advise customers about security gaps and how to fill them to improve data defences. “I was drawn to Cequence because of its focus on tackling one of today’s pressing security challenges – API security,” said Barr. “As organisations increasingly rely on APIs to drive web applications and integrate AI, strong API security is essential to protect sensitive data and maintain regulatory compliance.”