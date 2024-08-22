HPE enabling channel to tap into AI opportunity

HPE is putting the focus on artificial intelligence (AI), and has ramped up the support it’s providing partners to ensure the channel is in a position to support the technology.

The vendor’s Discover event heavily emphasised the extent to which the vendor is expecting AI to positively impact customers, and Charlie Tunley, UKIMEA channel and partner ecosystem director at HPE, is part of the team that is responsible for making sure those opportunities are seized by partners.

“We announced at Discover in Las Vegas, at the end of June, a whole new suite of offerings around AI called Private Cloud for AI, which is an AI customisable infrastructure stack that a customer can buy to start to deploy an AI within their enterprise,” he said.

Tunley added that HPE was making the offering available in different options to provide customers with choices.

“The whole intent behind that is to make artificial intelligence easy for our customers to buy, and easy for our partners to understand and sell to their customers,” he said.

Beyond the efforts made with the products and the work HPE is doing with Nvidia, the firm has also increased the support it can provide the channel on the training front.

“Part of what we’re doing with that is a huge enablement programme, or training programme, with our channel partners across the world, but across the UK and Ireland, as well, where we are giving them the skills and capability to go and talk to their customers and understand the opportunity around artificial intelligence so that they can bring us in when they need support,” said Tunley.