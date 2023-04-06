HPE and Vast Data tie-up a channel positive
Decision to work together on GreenLake storage will benefit partners that are looking to make a fresh pitch around managing unstructured data
HPE’s decision to work with Vast Data for its GreenLake storage offering should be a positive for the channel.
The GreenLake-as-a-service option from HPE has consistently been delivered with channel partners, and the two vendors have created a strategic partnership that delivers more file storage and data scaling capabilities.
The tie-up should benefit the channel partners of HPE and Vast and create a fresh offering for them to take out to market.
“The data layer is a component of a much broader outcome our partners have been helping our customers realise,” said Phil Manez, director of channel sales at Vast Data. “HPE is combining that layer with virtually everything else our partners need to deliver a complete outcome, integrated and supported by a single vendor. This partnership gives our channel partners tremendous choice for how they can help their customers provide modern, on-premise cloud services.”
The HPE GreenLake for File Storage service uses Vast’s software architecture to help customers get a grip on unstructured data and offer them the opportunity to start gaining insights from that information.
“Media creation is on the rise, across enterprise, commercial and consumer use cases,” said Tom Black, executive vice-president and general manager of HPE Storage. “As a result, unstructured data storage is becoming increasingly necessary and increasingly complex for organisations, ranging from life sciences to media/entertainment and financial services.
“By using VAST Data software within HPE GreenLake for File Storage, we are able to deliver a scale-out file service, designed to accelerate data-intensive workloads, which can be managed via the HPE GreenLake platform,” he added.
Beneficial partnership
The vendor partnership got the thumbs-up from the channel, with partners keen to share how it would be a benefit.
David Francis, head of vendor alliances at Softcat, said the channel player was already committed to helping solve customer problems and would be slotting this latest storage offering into the options users could tap into.
With more than 15 years of successful partnership with HPE, we’re excited about today’s announcement of HPE GreenLake for File Storage in partnership with VAST Data, which opens up new markets and use cases for our business, and ensures our joint customers have access to the industry’s most innovative, performant technologies and flexible consumption models to meet the needs of their organisation,” he said.
The decision by HPE to opt for Vast Data also got approval from analysts, with Steve McDowell, principal analyst and founding partner at NAND Research noting that Vast had “proven itself in the most demanding data-rich environments”.
“This partnership with HPE opens up VAST’s performant, AI-ready technology to a broad swath of HPE GreenLake customers looking for scale-out file service capabilities,” he said.