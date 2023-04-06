HPE and Vast Data tie-up a channel positive

HPE’s decision to work with Vast Data for its GreenLake storage offering should be a positive for the channel.

The GreenLake-as-a-service option from HPE has consistently been delivered with channel partners, and the two vendors have created a strategic partnership that delivers more file storage and data scaling capabilities.

The tie-up should benefit the channel partners of HPE and Vast and create a fresh offering for them to take out to market.

“The data layer is a component of a much broader outcome our partners have been helping our customers realise,” said Phil Manez, director of channel sales at Vast Data. “HPE is combining that layer with virtually everything else our partners need to deliver a complete outcome, integrated and supported by a single vendor. This partnership gives our channel partners tremendous choice for how they can help their customers provide modern, on-premise cloud services.”

The HPE GreenLake for File Storage service uses Vast’s software architecture to help customers get a grip on unstructured data and offer them the opportunity to start gaining insights from that information.

“Media creation is on the rise, across enterprise, commercial and consumer use cases,” said Tom Black, executive vice-president and general manager of HPE Storage. “As a result, unstructured data storage is becoming increasingly necessary and increasingly complex for organisations, ranging from life sciences to media/entertainment and financial services.

“By using VAST Data software within HPE GreenLake for File Storage, we are able to deliver a scale-out file service, designed to accelerate data-intensive workloads, which can be managed via the HPE GreenLake platform,” he added.