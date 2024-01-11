Dell shuffles channel management

Dell has revealed it is making changes to the structure of its channel management team.

The firm’s global channel chief, Denise Millard, is becoming chief partner officer, reporting to Bill Scannell. She will continue to hold responsibility for the firm’s global partner strategy and programmes. In addition, her portfolio will also continue to include the leadership of global alliances and industries.

Dell is also bidding farewell to Diego Majdalani, who has been leading global channel sales and decided the time is right to leave the vendor after a spell that stretched over two decades.

At the same time, the firm has revealed its global channel teams will now report to their regional sales leaders, working with Millard to develop partner strategy and programmes.

Dell is hoping the greater local autonomy will allow it to work more closely with partners and improve the opportunities to deliver improved go-to-market activities.

“As we navigate the dynamic technology trends of 2024 and beyond, our partner ecosystem is critical to our ability to build new capabilities, scale and deliver for our customers,” said Bill Scannell, president of global sales and customer operations at Dell Technologies.

“Denise is an exceptional leader, and her wealth of experience will position us to build on our partner momentum and win big together,” he added.