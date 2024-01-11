Gajus - stock.adobe.com
Dell shuffles channel management
Denise Millard adds to her responsibilities as vendor starts the year with a rejigging of its team structure
Dell has revealed it is making changes to the structure of its channel management team.
The firm’s global channel chief, Denise Millard, is becoming chief partner officer, reporting to Bill Scannell. She will continue to hold responsibility for the firm’s global partner strategy and programmes. In addition, her portfolio will also continue to include the leadership of global alliances and industries.
Dell is also bidding farewell to Diego Majdalani, who has been leading global channel sales and decided the time is right to leave the vendor after a spell that stretched over two decades.
At the same time, the firm has revealed its global channel teams will now report to their regional sales leaders, working with Millard to develop partner strategy and programmes.
Dell is hoping the greater local autonomy will allow it to work more closely with partners and improve the opportunities to deliver improved go-to-market activities.
“As we navigate the dynamic technology trends of 2024 and beyond, our partner ecosystem is critical to our ability to build new capabilities, scale and deliver for our customers,” said Bill Scannell, president of global sales and customer operations at Dell Technologies.
“Denise is an exceptional leader, and her wealth of experience will position us to build on our partner momentum and win big together,” he added.
Generative AI
Millard takes up her fresh role at a time when Dell is pitching generative AI, and like other vendors, is looking to ride on the back of an expected market recovery over the course of this year.
She said this was an interesting time for the vendor and its channel, with numerous areas that could reap revenues.
“As we accelerate into the exciting world of modern workplace, multicloud, edge and AI, we’re focused on fostering partnerships that unleash innovation, drive mutual success and deliver for our customers,” she said.
“Partners are pivotal to our success – over the past four quarters, they contributed approximately 50% of Dell’s net revenue,” added Millard. “I look forward to accelerating that momentum by continuing to unite the strengths of our team with the strengths of our partner ecosystem.”
Dell viewed her as its ideal channel lead when Rola Dagher exited the business after a three-year stint back in October.
At that time, Millard added the leadership of global channel strategy and programmes to her existing workload as head of its global alliances and industries organisation.