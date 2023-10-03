Millard steps into global channel role at Dell

Dell’s channel leadership has changed with Rola Dagher exiting the business after a three-year stint leading the vendor’s global partner business.

With Dagher gone from Dell to pursue other opportunities, the firm has turned to Denise Millard to add the leadership of global channel strategy and programmes to her existing workload as head of its global alliances and industries organisation.

The firm has also indicated that Diego Majdalani will continue to lead global channel sales and work with Millard.

The appointment of Millard means an experienced channel leader has stepped into the global role. Her CV includes time working with Dell partners and she was involved in helping launch the EMC’s first partner programme, Velocity, and helped the vendor devise its indirect strategy.

Bill Scannell, president of global sales and customer operations at Dell Technologies, took to the blogosphere to share an update about the change of leadership.

“Our robust partner ecosystem has never been more important. As customers embrace the enormous opportunities presented by multicloud, work from anywhere, edge and AI, they’re turning to a trusted set of partner allies to help them quickly transform and set the pace for their industries. In turn, these newly formed relationships across solution providers, distributors, global systems integrators, cloud solution providers and others are creating a mega opportunity for acceleration,” he wrote.

“To unleash the potential of these cross-partner synergies, we need to think big picture, and align across all selling motions, partner types and revenue streams. Effective immediately, Denise Millard will assume leadership of global channel strategy and programmes.”

He added that Millard had the experience need to take the firm’s channel efforts forward: “Her leadership will help us build on our world-class partner programme and empower partners to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

The timing of the change comes just a few weeks after Dell indicated it was going partner first on storage, handing a significant amount of business to the channel as it looked to grow sales in that area.

Scannell indicated that Darren Sullivan would also join Millard’s leadership team with responsibility for global partner strategy, programme and operations.

“Rola Dagher has decided to leave Dell Technologies to pursue other opportunities. We thank Rola for her friendship and strong contribution to building partner loyalty and advancing our Dell Technologies Partner Program. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” Scannell stated.

He also used the blog to restate the importance of the channel to the firm. talking about the 50% contribution to net revenue that was made by partners in Q2 and the ability of its channel to drive 65% of all new and reactivated buyers globally.

“As we close out the year, we will continue to invest in the areas that help us collectively stay ahead of the curve. Partners, we look forward to building on our joint momentum and accelerating into the bright future ahead,” he concluded.