Vast Data channel boss ramping up support for partners

It’s already been a busy few months on the channel front at Vast Data, and the firm’s channel chief is looking to keep that momentum going as the calendar moves into 2024.

Earlier this year, Gregg Machon took up the role of vice-president for worldwide channels at Vast Data, and since then he has been supporting partners with the firm’s AI platform strategy and expanding opportunities with partnerships with AWS.

Those have been the big themes since August, and the firm’s Build Beyond event that ushered in the Vast Data Platform, which added more artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with database management and analytics on the flash storage system. “Our data platform is Vast’s global data architecture, which really unifies storage, database, data analytics, as well as a virtualised compute engine in a highly scalable manner,” he said. “It’s really built for the future of of artificial intelligence.”

Vast is hoping it can start to deliver the benefits of AI beyond just automating mundane tasks, linking up siloed storage to uncover more insights for customers. Getting into that position will mean its channel has a more compelling pitch to make to users.

“They absolutely see massive opportunity with this Vast data platform,” he said. “I think our partners understand the massive implications of where we’re going.”

Machon has recognised that the channel is looking to the vendor to help them take advantage of AI.

“Or partners need our help and they want to lean in,” he said. “Many of them have been selling a Vast storage platform for use cases like data protection or high-performance computing, even dabbling in the AI space. Those same partners may also have a database or a big data, or even a data analytics practice. But they’ve never thought about what it would be like to have one platform that’s doing all of this that’s facilitating the storage piece, facilitating the analytics, the database all in one kind of common platform.”