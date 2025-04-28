ESET continuing to increase MSP support

ESET has been on a mission to make life easier for managed service providers (MSPs) to support its existing base and make it an attractive partner to fresh prospects.

The security player has evolved its platform and used its ESET World event last month to outline an enhanced MDR offering for MSPs, as well as improved its cloud security and expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) advisor to support partners looking to respond to customer demand or services that both exploit and defend against AI-capable tools.

Matt Knell, UK country manager at ESET, said it had to arm its channel with technology advancements as well as making it straightforward to sell and add services around the firm’s offerings.

“It’s been a combination of a year or so, roadmap and investment, in moving to a new platform,” he said. “Everything then goes into that one management platform. That brings, obviously, one platform, rather than potentially multiple platforms. That brings the ability of better reporting, better functionality, and enhanced solutions being developed into those new platforms as well.”

That platform approach was also seen as a move that would make life much easier for MSPs trying to juggle the management demands generated by protecting customers.

“Specifically for MSPs, [before the platform] it was hard for them to integrate and get into their offerings, so that’s now removed, and it’s a very slick, very easy, very standard, straightforward process of being able to adopt managed detection and response from ESET,” said Knell.

“For those MSPs that are delivering the security management of traditional endpoint security, that’s great, to deliver true managed detection and response that takes resource, 24/7 platforms of SIEM, SOCs, etc,” he said. “We can now give that to MSPs that don’t want to make that big investment, but they can then continue to deliver the security operations that they do for the customers with that enhancement of managed detection and response, which for small and mid-sized businesses – which MSPs tend to sell to – is huge.”