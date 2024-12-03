Automation already making a difference for MSPs

Managed service providers (MSPs) might have been dazzled by the efficiency promises of artificial intelligence (AI), but there are benefits to embracing more automation that can be unlocked now.

Encouraging greater adoption of automation tools is ServiceNow partner Popx, described by Andy Venables, its chief technology officer and cofounder, as “an MSP for MSPs”.

The firm offers ServiceNow as a managed service to those that are unable to provide those services under their own steam.

Venables said AI dominated conversations, but that there was plenty that could be done with existing automation tools.

“The tech industry is always going to be captivated by new, impressive technologies, particularly where you have a technology that seems like magic to most people,” he said.

“The ability to speak into a box and a box to speak back, as if it was a friendly teacher, it’s amazing,” said Venables. “But I do think, for me, I always like to bring it back to the use case. When a customer says to me, ‘we want more automation’, I do have a bit of a wry smile.

“What we like to do is really take that customer on a journey and get under the skin of where specific automations will bring specific value to their business. When you go through that exercise, very quickly, the first word you drop is ‘automation’, and you start talking about specifically what they’re looking to achieve.”