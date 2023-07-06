Vast Data channel boss braced for busy second half

It’s been two and a half months since Gregg Machon stepped into the global channel role at Vast Data, and he’s now looking to build and support the storage player’s partner base.

The vendor has some announcements planned for next month that should shape the solutions the channel is talking about for the rest of the year, but even before those plans are revealed, Machon has been evaluating the state of the firm’s indirect business.

“At this point, there are clearly some areas I can help influence,” he said. “I think I can provide a bit of a maturity: to the way we go to market; the way we recruit and identify the ideal partners we want working with the programme offerings; and the benefits we can offer to those partners, to really incentivise them and, in many ways, in many cases, truly create new revenue streams inside of their organisations.”

Examples of where the firm could work with its channel include encouraging those selling their data protection and restoration options and adding more artificial intelligence. The vendor also wants to emphasise the alliances it has with the likes of Nvidia.

“I’m very pleased right now,” said Machon. “I’m very eager to start putting in place some of the things I think at this point we want to do.

“I try not to make too many decisions in the first, say, 90 days of me coming aboard to a new organisation, because I think it gets more important for me to learn what are some of the opportunities and the challenges, but I’m nearing a point where I’d like to start implementing some of the things I think we can do.”

One of the expected consequences of the announcements coming next month is that Vast will find the phone ringing, with more resellers interested in getting involved with the business as the vendor can now provide a wider solution.