Nokia channel chief flags private wireless opportunities

Nokia is indicating to its channel base that one of the opportunities to focus on in 2023 will be private wireless.

The comms player has a wide channel, covering distributors, SIs and VARs, and has seen interest in its networking portfolio expand with the explosion of hybrid working.

Nathan Stenson, head of Nokia’s global channel business, said the channel was instrumental to delivering its portfolio, “its private wireless ... optical networking, datacentre switching [and] top of rack switching”.

“We have around 1,500 out there already across all of those [different partner] segments,” he said. “Already we represent a significant part of the global enterprise business today. Because, of course, the channel is there to be a force multiplier for Nokia’s enterprise business ambitions. Both going faster with geographic scope and a market-reach perspective.”

Stenson added that Nokia was looking to work with more global system integrators, but they needed to have networking expertise, particularly around edge networking, as well as a leader for the relationship.

The door is also open to VARs that have the right mix of attributes. “We want to talk to more partners and recruit, but those that have the right DNA and the right situational set of circumstances make partnering with us make sense,” he said.

Where Nokia is experiencing growth is around private wireless, with the firm generating case studies of work done with the channel to meet specific customer needs, and that should encourage further activity.