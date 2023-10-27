Czech managed hosting player sets sights on UK

Cloud and managed hosting specialist vshosting has set its sights on expanding beyond its Czech Republic base and into the UK.

The firm began life in 2006 as a bootstrap venture launched by Damir Špoljarič while he was still in high school. Over the years, it has expanded its offering to include online and IT services firms as customers, providing managed Amazon Web Services (AWS), private clouds and other hybrid solutions

At the same time as widening the potential customer base, the firm has also expanded its operations into Slovakia, Hungary, Germany and now the UK.

“The UK is home to the largest e-commerce market in the world, and the decision to expand here was a logical step driven by the trajectory of some of our existing clients. We’re confident of establishing a robust presence in the market over the next few years given our deep sector expertise and unique market know-how,” said Špoljarič, co-founder and CEO of vshosting.

“Our UK datacentre is already operational in Portsmouth and our primary focus is to initiate our local operations, concentrating on the recruitment of our local team, particularly in the sales and marketing department,” he added.

The idea of working with UK customers is not a fresh one, given the multinational nature of some of its clients.

“While our main client base sits in Czech Republic, our clients are some of the biggest companies in Europe with operations in the UK. We’ve always been involved in UK operations out of our Czech Republic headquarters, and this launch, which includes a local datacentre in Portsmouth, will allow us to better serve the needs of new UK clients,” he added.

The plan is to mimic the success the business has had in the Czech Republic and establish a customer base of e-commerce and IT services businesses across the UK.

“In my view, a successful entry to the UK would include having established new and retained partnerships with key local players and channel partners, attracting stellar new team members, including key account managers for our sales team, and strategically expanding our datacentre presence into additional locations within the UK. This would all happen while maintaining a high client satisfaction score across the markets we operate in,” said Špoljarič.

“We specialise in helping online businesses become adaptable and scalable, ensuring their IT infrastructure doesn’t hinder their agility or ability to grow” Damir Špoljarič, vshosting

With customers keen to avoid website downtime, the expectation is that there will be opportunities for those channel partners that get involved with the firm.

“We’ve noticed that even well-established companies are still reliant on legacy hosting systems or hesitate to embrace IPV6 [Internet Protocol Version 6] compatibility driven by concerns about service interruptions and cost. Yet, it’s always the smallest adjustments that yield the greatest impact, and failing to address these factors can exert a lasting impact on profitability if not managed,” said Špoljarič.

“We specialise in helping online businesses become adaptable and scalable, ensuring their IT infrastructure doesn’t hinder their agility or ability to grow. As a digital transformation partner, we also work with our clients to keep them ahead of the competition,” he added.