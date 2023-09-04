Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

The week that most kids go back to school is also one that includes a return to a senior marketing role for a channel veteran, among other moves in the past few days.

Nebula Global Services Global sustainable technology services player Nebula Global Services has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Richard Eglon as chief marketing officer (CMO). His name is a familiar one across the channel, having spent spells at Agilitas and Comms-care, bringing bucketloads of relevant expertise to his latest position. Eglon will be helping drive go-to-market strategies and brand equity at the firm that specialises in enhancing the service proposition for managed service providers, value-added resellers and systems integrators. “I’ve always been enticed to emerging and disruptive tech businesses that I believe have uncapped potential, in terms of their service proposition and subsequent market opportunity. Nebula categorically fits this mould, and I can’t wait to join the team for an exciting journey ahead,” said Eglon.

Deltek The provider of software and solutions provider for project-based businesses has appointed Dean Tilsley as chief financial officer (CFO). His CV includes time as CFO at Renaissance Learning and the Software and Media Solutions Group of Cox Automotive. “I am thrilled to announce that Dean Tilsley has joined the Deltek executive team to lead our global finance organisation,” said Mike Corkery, president and CEO of Deltek. “Dean is a very collaborative and results-focused leader. I am confident he will contribute to our culture and results by driving continuous improvements to help us meet our future strategic, financial and operational goals.”

Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) The advisory and research player has appointed Martin Dove as chief revenue officer. Dove brings more than two decades of experience in revenue generation, strategic partnerships and customer-centric growth strategies to his new role at TSIA. “We are excited to welcome Martin Dove to TSIA as our new chief revenue officer,” said TSIA CEO JB Wood. “His extensive expertise in revenue generation and his passion for helping technology companies succeed make him an ideal fit for our team. We know that Martin’s strategic insights will be pivotal in enhancing TSIA’s offerings and delivering exceptional value to our members.”