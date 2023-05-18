Veritas and Dynatrace using programmes to drive channel to cloud

Veritas Technologies and Dynatrace have both opted to use partner programmes as a way of encouraging their respective channels to embrace the cloud.

The firms have both launched programmes that are designed to incentivise and reward those that get behind solutions that help customers with cloud modernisation and transformation projects.

Veritas Technologies is encouraging channel partners to move more to the cloud with an enhanced programme that rewards and supports those that head in that direction.

The vendor revealed it was updating its Partner Force programme for its fiscal ’24 back in April, and has enhanced rewards on offer for cloud-based deals and a simplified transaction process, as well as fresh training and accreditation programmes.

Veritas has made it clear the firm is looking to achieve five channel goals this year. The primary one is to grow revenue, encouraging both fresh logos and renewals. Landing new business is also an aim, and there are incentives and rewards on offer to those that manage to bring in fresh users.

The vendor is also pushing its Alta secure cloud data management platform, and will encourage partners to get behind the solution, with fresh training and accreditation options.

Other channel ambitions for fiscal ’24 include increasing value in the existing customer base and continuing to modernise routes to market, including increasing resources for distribution and managed service partners.