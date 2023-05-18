bluebay2014 - stock.adobe.com
Veritas and Dynatrace using programmes to drive channel to cloud
Vendors using training, certifications and incentives to reward those that line up behind their cloud priorities
Veritas Technologies and Dynatrace have both opted to use partner programmes as a way of encouraging their respective channels to embrace the cloud.
The firms have both launched programmes that are designed to incentivise and reward those that get behind solutions that help customers with cloud modernisation and transformation projects.
Veritas Technologies is encouraging channel partners to move more to the cloud with an enhanced programme that rewards and supports those that head in that direction.
The vendor revealed it was updating its Partner Force programme for its fiscal ’24 back in April, and has enhanced rewards on offer for cloud-based deals and a simplified transaction process, as well as fresh training and accreditation programmes.
Veritas has made it clear the firm is looking to achieve five channel goals this year. The primary one is to grow revenue, encouraging both fresh logos and renewals. Landing new business is also an aim, and there are incentives and rewards on offer to those that manage to bring in fresh users.
The vendor is also pushing its Alta secure cloud data management platform, and will encourage partners to get behind the solution, with fresh training and accreditation options.
Other channel ambitions for fiscal ’24 include increasing value in the existing customer base and continuing to modernise routes to market, including increasing resources for distribution and managed service partners.
Changing customer landscape
Oliver Norman, vice-president of channel and alliances at Veritas, said the customer landscape had changed and its partners needed to be in a position to meet those evolving needs.
“According to Veritas research, 43% of UK businesses don’t have complete visibility into data stored in cloud environments,” he said. “As more businesses in the UK embrace the cloud, we recognise the need to support our partners in delivering a seamless transition for our customers.
“To this end, we are simplifying our channel platform processes, enabling our partners to focus on their core strengths of providing exceptional customer service,” he added. “That’s why the FY24 programme will be a game-changer for us.”
Elsewhere, observability and security player Dynatrace has also been encouraging partners to sell more cloud-based solutions, with the launch of its Partner Services Endorsement Programme.
The programme offers partners access to training to increase knowledge of unified observability and security, AIOps, advanced DevSecOps, and CloudOps. Those that get through the process and pass the exams will become Dynatrace Services-Endorsed Partners.
“To achieve scale, we must equip our partners around the globe with the skills to help customers implement and maximise the value of the Dynatrace platform,” said Michael Allen, vice-president of worldwide partners at Dynatrace.
“As organisations are increasingly resource-constrained, it has become critical that they accelerate cloud adoption and modernisation with AI-powered precise answers and extensive, intelligent automation of manual processes,” he said. “The Dynatrace Services Endorsement Program allows us to help our customers accomplish this by empowering partners with the skills, resources and expertise to set them up for success. In addition, it helps us ensure that our customers always receive consistent, reliable, best-in-class support to innovate with confidence and speed.”