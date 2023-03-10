SonicWall CEO: Success will come from listening to partners

SonicWall has always prided itself in being a channel-focused vendor, and when Bob VanKirk stepped into the CEO role last August, he was determined to improve that reputation even further.

VanKirk has been at SonicWall for several years, most recently in the role of chief revenue officer, but got the chance to take the top job last summer, and has set out a strategy of listening, learning and working even more closely with its channel base.

One of his first moves was to align the internal operations even more closely with partners to make sure the channel could be well supported.

“I kind of flipped the sales team upside down to really make the team aligned with our partners,” he said. “Our partners are a force multiplier, one of our key differentiators. Not diminishing our product capabilities, but from the-go-to market standpoint, I really leaned into better aligning, and better listening to our channels where they were going with their businesses, requirements, needs and pain points.

“I call it being more outside end driven,” he said. “It’s not just about sales and aligning your partners, and how to better support, understand and listen, but it’s absolutely around engineering, product management, support and finance.”

VanKirk said understanding partners was key to making sure it was able to provide better technology and support. “It’s one thing to share a roadmap and another to have our partners shape that roadmap,” he said. “We can get to that point – there’s no question in my mind. We’ve become a very powerful company.”

SonicWall is able to lean on its extensive security research teams, but it has also been able to support partners and customers with additional benefits. “Throughout the pandemic we have been able to fulfil 95% of our orders within three days. No other vendor can attest to that,” he said, adding that partners needed to have product to sell if they wanted to drive growth.