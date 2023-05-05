MicroScope+ Premium Content/MicroScope
Vendors need to listen and learn
In this month’s MicroScope ezine, we look at why it is vital that vendors listen to partners and act on the feedback. We also look at what’s next for HP’s advancing sustainability programme, Amplify Impact. Read the issue now.Download
Features in this issue
-
Improving channel relationships: Listen more, talk less
If a vendor wants to improve their relationship with the channel, it might be as simple as listening more
-
SonicWall CEO: Success will come from listening to partners
The recently appointed boss of the cyber security player reveals the importance of working with the channel and the need to keep the dialogue flowing