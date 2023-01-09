Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

The year has started with some personnel changes across the industry. As is so often the case, the desire for growth has caused firms to reach out for some fresh expertise. Some of the roles are specifically channel-facing ones, causing some contract updating, but all have the aim of driving their businesses forward.

Aryaka The SD-WAN player has named Lumen Alum Jon Selway as Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) vice-president of channel sales. He will be tasked with lead vendor’s Accelerate Global Partner Programme across the UK and Ireland. He comes to Aryaka after 10 years at Lumen Technologies and its precursors CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications. “Jon Selway brings a long track record of success working with strategic partners across the UK and Ireland to his role with Aryaka,” said Dennis Monner, chief commercial officer at Aryaka. “He is a proven channel sales leader and an ideal choice to advance the new Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program in EMEA.”

Node4 The red carpet has been rolled out to Iain Shearman to welcome him into the role of chief commercial officer and a board position. He is being charged with leading the firm’s commercial strategy, delivering a unified go-to-market strategy for the Node4 group. “Joining Node4 is a great opportunity for me to pursue my longstanding interest in how organisations can apply technology to support their ambition and competitiveness,” explained Shearman. “I have long admired Node4’s approach to delivering market-leading, transformative technology solutions and they were a customer of mine for many years. I am looking forward to working with the team from the other side of the fence.”

Trellix The firm has looked to Harold Rivas to become its CISO, with a brief of helping the firm move forward with its extended detection and response (XDR) technology. Rivas will lead Trellix’s global security and compliance initiatives. He joins the firm from his role as CISO at loanDepot, and his CV includes time at a number of other firms, including Santander Consumer, Mr. Cooper, Fujitsu America and Citi.