intararit - STOCK.ADOBE.COM
Channel roundup: Who's gone where?
A fresh year starts in familiar fashion with a set of staff moves across the industry
The year has started with some personnel changes across the industry. As is so often the case, the desire for growth has caused firms to reach out for some fresh expertise. Some of the roles are specifically channel-facing ones, causing some contract updating, but all have the aim of driving their businesses forward.
Aryaka
The SD-WAN player has named Lumen Alum Jon Selway as Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) vice-president of channel sales. He will be tasked with lead vendor’s Accelerate Global Partner Programme across the UK and Ireland. He comes to Aryaka after 10 years at Lumen Technologies and its precursors CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications.
“Jon Selway brings a long track record of success working with strategic partners across the UK and Ireland to his role with Aryaka,” said Dennis Monner, chief commercial officer at Aryaka. “He is a proven channel sales leader and an ideal choice to advance the new Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program in EMEA.”
Node4
The red carpet has been rolled out to Iain Shearman to welcome him into the role of chief commercial officer and a board position. He is being charged with leading the firm’s commercial strategy, delivering a unified go-to-market strategy for the Node4 group.
“Joining Node4 is a great opportunity for me to pursue my longstanding interest in how organisations can apply technology to support their ambition and competitiveness,” explained Shearman. “I have long admired Node4’s approach to delivering market-leading, transformative technology solutions and they were a customer of mine for many years. I am looking forward to working with the team from the other side of the fence.”
Trellix
The firm has looked to Harold Rivas to become its CISO, with a brief of helping the firm move forward with its extended detection and response (XDR) technology. Rivas will lead Trellix’s global security and compliance initiatives. He joins the firm from his role as CISO at loanDepot, and his CV includes time at a number of other firms, including Santander Consumer, Mr. Cooper, Fujitsu America and Citi.
Vertiv
The digital infrastructure player has completed its CEO transition with Giordano Albertazzi assuming the riole at the start of this year. He has been with the business for more than two decades and worked at the business across Europe and the Americas. Vertiv announced its CEO succession plan back in October. During the fourth quarter, Albertazzi assumed the role of chief operating officer, working closely with former CEO Rob Johnson to ensure a seamless transition.
“I’m honoured to take the helm of Vertiv as CEO. I’m looking forward to working closely with our leadership team and employees around the world to continue to increase the value we create for our customers, further strengthen our financial performance and create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Albertazzi.
“As I’ve shared with Vertiv employees, we will work to achieve our full potential by focusing on building a high-performance culture of collaboration and innovation, institutionalising operational excellence and execution, and ultimately delivering profitable growth and improved cash flow.”