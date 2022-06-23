Tech Data shares its position on the future of work

The channel has had to react to the emergence of hybrid working along with customers as they try to ensure they remain attractive places for staff to work.

Reports of the “Great Resignation” wave on the other side of the Atlantic have caused concern for many employers, which are keen to provide their own staff with improved working environments and more flexibility.

There have been signs of innovation in the channel, with Civo recently piloting a four-day working week, and Tech Data UK&I releasing its Future Workplace plan.

Tech Data is refurbishing its offices in Basingstoke and Bracknell to provide a variety of spaces for staff to use, including collaboration zones, agile working spaces, focus booths, casual meeting areas, project zones, multi-faith and mother’s room, plus upgraded break-out and canteen facilities.

Both offices will be designed to the same spec, so the benefits of the plan can be enjoyed by staff across the business. The refurb has also given the distie the opportunity to develop a Business Solutions Centre in Basingstoke that can be used by resellers for demos and proof-of-concept testing.

David Watts, managing director, UK and Ireland at Tech Data, said the firm wanted to ensure that staff felt they were working in offices that could support numerous needs.

“With the Future Workplace plan, Tech Data is making sure that its UK office locations are the best possible places in which to work, meet and collaborate,” he said. “Designed for purpose and equipped with the latest technology, furniture and fittings, they will be workspaces that are both inspirational and practical and enable co-workers to work together even more effectively in delivering the highest levels of service and support to our customers and partners.”

The refurbishments have also been implemented with an eye on sustainability with low-energy solutions and the plan is not limited to Basingstoke and Bracknell, with the firm indicating it will use lease events to update other locations.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have shown that businesses operating in the IT and comms sector are the most likely to adopt hybrid working. More than half (54%) of ITC firms told the ONS that they would be making the option of home working permanent, a level much higher than in other areas of the economy.

Tina Chander, head of the employment law team at Wright Hassall, said many firms were looking at hybrid working. “Understandably, there are many employees that have grown accustomed to working from home throughout the pandemic, and are now reluctant to make a full-scale return to the office,” she said. “From a business perspective, the widespread acceptance of hybrid working presents an opportunity to save money on office space, while enhancing employee morale.

“Ultimately, the emergence and widespread popularity of hybrid working is designed, in part, to improve the lives of employees, so it is vital that their health and safety is also looked after.”