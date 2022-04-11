Zoom looks for significant channel growth across EMEA

Zoom has outlined ambitious channel growth targets as it looks to ramp up the contribution that partners make towards the business over the next few years.

The collaboration specialist has been busy on the channel front, recently rolling out its first global partner programme as well as holding an EMEA update last week.

The firm has made progress with the channel since it kicked off its EMEA channel in Germany back in 2014, and has been gradually building it out, expanding beyond the initial base of AV specialists.

Dion Smith, head of EMEA channel at Zoom, said its channel had evolved over the past few years to become something that would appeal to many more partners. “Between 2018 and 2021, through further client demand and maturity of our platform, our ecosystem extended into IT resellers and carriers, and we also signed up our first distribution partnerships [to cover EMEA],” he said.

The channel helped the business move beyond its public sector and small and medium-sized enterprise base to gain more enterprise customers, and by last year, indirect sales accounted for 21% of non-online sales for EMEA.

In January, the vendor kicked off a four-year channel strategy that has ambitions to dramatically increase the contribution that partners make to the business. “I envisage that in four years, the channel contribution will be greater than 80% of the EMEA revenue,” said Smith.

Part of that strategy is around identifying the top 20 partners in each country and supporting them, investing more in GSI relationships and putting more support into account management and local offices.